London’s weekly railway news

London Underground
Company linked to Grenfell disaster employed to insulate London Underground station near the tower ITV News
Commemorations have taken place to mark 50 years since the Moorgate Tube crash which killed 43 people and left 74 injured. BBC News
Mainline / Overground
The chief executive of HS2 Mark Wild has insisted the high-speed railway has “great value, intrinsic value” and will “prove its worth” despite a string of bad news Mirror
The opening of the HS2 station at Old Oak Common could boost the local economy by £10 billion over a decade, according to a HS2 commissioned report. ianVisits
London ‘health hazard’ railway bridge clean-up demanded after mysterious orange substance leak Standard
Great Western Railway has said its services between London Paddington and Reading were suspended [on Wednesday] because of the fault in Twyford, Berkshire with widespread disruption ensuing Mirror
Ongoing uncertainty about how Euston station will be built is a major problem for the HS2 railway, according to a Parliamentary report into the railway project. ianVisits
The transport secretary has expressed sympathy for commuters in Reading who have to cram into trains at peak times and suffer cancellations. Reading Chronicle
Rail passengers travelling between London and Scotland face nine weekends of cancellations, with engineering works planned from later this month. Independent
London Bridge station hosts ‘The Power of Words Exhibition’– celebrating people who have saved lives by using small talk Rail Professional
Extra trains are to run from Newcastle to help football fans get to Wembley in time for the EFL Cup final. BBC News
Miscellaneous
London has the most expensive public transport system of anywhere in the world, in news which may come as little surprise to anyone living in the capital. London Economic
Two men will appear in court charged with the murder of a man near a north London Tube station more than four decades on. Standard
When you squeeze onto a train today, you probably think you’re travelling second (standard) class — in fact, you’re travelling third class because of a weird legacy of a law passed in 1844. ianVisits
A fare dodger has been hit with a heavy fine after being caught out on a train from Watford Junction. Watford Observer
20 things we learnt from TfL FoI requests in February 2025 Diamond Geezer
The national government is too risk averse to fund trainlines. Let communities raise the money themselves. New Statesman
Dates for your diary as a special train will be visiting Euston and Waterloo stations this summer to celebrate the railway’s 200th anniversary. ianVisits
More than a third of Britons would switch train carriages if someone coughed or sneezed next to them, research has revealed. Daily Mail
Eddie Dempsey has been elected unopposed as general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport workers’ union (RMT), commencing tomorrow. Morning Star
And finally: Tube ad mercilessly mocks Elon Musk over Tesla share price London Economic
