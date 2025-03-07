London’s weekly railway news

This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Company linked to Grenfell disaster employed to insulate London Underground station near the tower ITV News

Commemorations have taken place to mark 50 years since the Moorgate Tube crash which killed 43 people and left 74 injured. BBC News

Mainline / Overground

The chief executive of HS2 Mark Wild has insisted the high-speed railway has “great value, intrinsic value” and will “prove its worth” despite a string of bad news Mirror

The opening of the HS2 station at Old Oak Common could boost the local economy by £10 billion over a decade, according to a HS2 commissioned report. ianVisits

London ‘health hazard’ railway bridge clean-up demanded after mysterious orange substance leak Standard

Great Western Railway has said its services between London Paddington and Reading were suspended [on Wednesday] because of the fault in Twyford, Berkshire with widespread disruption ensuing Mirror

Ongoing uncertainty about how Euston station will be built is a major problem for the HS2 railway, according to a Parliamentary report into the railway project. ianVisits

The transport secretary has expressed sympathy for commuters in Reading who have to cram into trains at peak times and suffer cancellations. Reading Chronicle

Rail passengers travelling between London and Scotland face nine weekends of cancellations, with engineering works planned from later this month. Independent

London Bridge station hosts ‘The Power of Words Exhibition’– celebrating people who have saved lives by using small talk Rail Professional

Extra trains are to run from Newcastle to help football fans get to Wembley in time for the EFL Cup final. BBC News

Miscellaneous

London has the most expensive public transport system of anywhere in the world, in news which may come as little surprise to anyone living in the capital. London Economic

Two men will appear in court charged with the murder of a man near a north London Tube station more than four decades on. Standard

When you squeeze onto a train today, you probably think you’re travelling second (standard) class — in fact, you’re travelling third class because of a weird legacy of a law passed in 1844. ianVisits

A fare dodger has been hit with a heavy fine after being caught out on a train from Watford Junction. Watford Observer

20 things we learnt from TfL FoI requests in February 2025 Diamond Geezer

The national government is too risk averse to fund trainlines. Let communities raise the money themselves. New Statesman

Dates for your diary as a special train will be visiting Euston and Waterloo stations this summer to celebrate the railway’s 200th anniversary. ianVisits

More than a third of Britons would switch train carriages if someone coughed or sneezed next to them, research has revealed. Daily Mail

Eddie Dempsey has been elected unopposed as general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport workers’ union (RMT), commencing tomorrow. Morning Star

And finally: Tube ad mercilessly mocks Elon Musk over Tesla share price London Economic

