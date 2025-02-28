London’s weekly railway news
This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
Passengers at Rayner’s Lane Tube station were told to “stay back” as three fire engines rushed to put out a blaze, sparked by an e-bike. Mirror
Train drivers on the Jubilee line are about to get refurbished seats in their drivers cabs, after TfL put out a request for a contractor to carry out the work. ianVisits
Transport for London calls for new cash to replace 50-year-old trains FT (£)
Elizabeth line
A prize worth pursuing: has Elizabeth line shown what rail investment can achieve? The Guardian
Crossrail: 4tph to Terminal 5? London Reconnections
Planned strikes by train drivers on London’s Elizabeth line on Thursday and Saturday have been called off following a new pay offer. BBC News
Mainline / Overground
Nostalia alert, as Network SouthEast has returned, after a Southeastern train was redecorated in the famous style that was once a regular sight in London. ianVisits
Reliability on Britain’s railways has reached a record low with more than one in 25 services cancelled in the past year. LBC
A passenger train derailed at 85mph after workers left pieces of a track in a “hazardous” position, an accident report has found. Standard
London St Pancras: The European cities new trains could go to and why it might not happen Independent
Govia Thameslink Railway has acquired an additional 30 Class 379 trains for its fleet after leasing them from Porterbrook. ianVisits
Network Rail has been fined £3.41m following the death of a track maintenance worker at Surbiton in February 2021. Construction Enquirer
A groundbreaking ceremony was held to mark the start of works on a new cycle hub at Richmond Station. Richmond Council
Tooting station in south London has gained step-free access after two lifts came into use a couple of weeks ago. ianVisits
Miscellaneous
Person dies after incident at Loughton Underground Station which shut railway station for hours Essex Live
A person has died after being hit by a train on the Victoria line at Finsbury Park station. Times Series
Parents, teenagers and businesses have warned of the threat of “constant robbery” outside Tufnell Park tube station. Camden New Journal
London fashion brand Peachy Den given £58,000 bill for using Tube carriage for photoshoot Metro
Ipswich cub scouts were given the chance to make announcements and dispatch trains at a London station. Ipswich Star
Trainline’s ‘Bums on Board’ campaign encourages Brits to take the train Creative Boom
A favourite pub story is the one about the London Underground having a unique species of mosquito — but this story looks likely to need revising. ianVisits
A Thameslink train driver who took upskirt photos of a sleeping woman claimed it was acceptable because her underwear was “on display”. Ham & High
Actor Susan Hampshire has revealed that she had her mobile phone and purse stolen on the London Underground in a shocking mugging incident. Independent
Sam Thompson has revealed he “adores” taking the Tube and despite being a favourite face on television, seldom gets recognised. Standard
The Mayor of London’s new growth plan, announced this morning, reiterates his ambition to take over the Southeastern and Great Northern railways. ianVisits
An animal welfare campaigner has accused a railway company of causing “unnecessary suffering” to pigeons by allowing them to nest under a bridge. BBC News
A quick guide to the 60+ London Oyster Photocard Diamond Geezer
And finally: Kelvin MacKenzie counting ‘passengers’ of colour’ on the London Underground is peak Kelvin MacKenzie – 19 top takedowns The Poke
The image is from a Feb 2024 article: TfL looking at Elizabeth line extensions to Staines and Ebbsfleet
