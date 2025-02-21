London’s weekly railway news

This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Blog post: Central line – thoughts, reflections and where to next for TfL? London TravelWatch

The cost of upgrading the three of the London Underground lines to driverless trains would cost at least £20 billion, for just three of the oldest lines. ianVisits

About 500 London Underground passengers were injured last year after falling into the gap between Tube trains and the platform or getting caught in closing doors. Standard

Tube workers whose job it is to keep people safe are set to strike in a dispute over pay. Newham Recorder

Elizabeth line

Sir Sadiq Khan has urged Elizabeth line bosses and a union threatening strikes to “get round the table”, as he insisted there was still “some time” for them to “resolve their differences”. Harrow Online

London businesses are expected to pay around £250 million towards the cost of building the Elizabeth line in 2025/26 as part of the annual Crossrail Business Rate Supplement. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

Right in the middle of the station, Clapham Junction has a disused platform, and thousands of people stand opposite it every year without realising its significance. ianVisits

British Transport Police (BTP) are investigating a trespass incident that cost Network Rail over £500,000 in delay minutes are today releasing this image in connection. Harrow Online

An investigation has been launched after a schoolboy was killed when they were hit by a train in Croydon. Local London

Work to create a new entrance and step-free access at Surrey Quays station on the London Overground’s Windrush line is said to be on target to open next summer. ianVisits

Eurostar services in Kent should resume to provide a “vital” transport connection for Sussex and Kent residents, a group of MPs has said. BBC News

A South Western passenger train derailed at 85mph after striking a “hazardous” section of “redundant rail” that had been left on the track by workers, a rail accident report has found. Independent

Greater Anglia have announced cancellations on services towards London Liverpool Street after signalling cables were stolen Gazette News

Three Chiltern Railways passengers had to pay over £12,000 after they were caught persistently avoiding paying their fares last year. ianVisits

A new cut-price Sheffield to London train service has moved a step closer after a significant breakthrough. The Star

Miscellaneous

A tough test for Heidi Alexander: just make our railway services reliable Independent

Why TfL “appears” to use two shades of blue for its app and website Terence Eden’s Blog

A sit down with the DNCO and TFL to find out how they worked together to rename the six lines that make up the London Overground. Design Week

A man who targeted and robbed two lone women on the DLR has been jailed for eight years. South London Press

If you head to Feltham in southwest London, you can see a scale model of the Rocket steam locomotive inside the railway station at the moment. ianVisits

London pub the Railway in Liverpool Street is set to reopen next week following a £1m investment from owner Greene King. Catering Today

The TfL corporate archive Diamond Geezer

And finally: An adventurous cat who travelled by train from Surrey to London’s Waterloo station has earned itself a railcard. BBC News

—

The image is from a Feb 2020 article: Farewell to the Tooley Street footbridge