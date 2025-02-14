London’s weekly railway news

This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Revealed: London Underground stations and Tube lines with highest crime levels Standard

Nearly two years ago, scaffolding was quickly erected at Willesden Green tube station following concerns that stone might fall off it — and the scaffolding is still there, blocking the pavement. ianVisits

A man has been taken to hospital after a stabbing at Goldhawk Road Underground station. Metro

Many tube stations have been built over the years to serve local housing estates or industries, but in 1908, a tube station was built just for the 1908 Olympics. ianVisits

There are seven distinct rolling stocks on the London Underground, ranging from fairly new to creakingly old. My challenge today is to ride all seven of them as quickly as possible. Diamond Geezer

Elizabeth line

A poem on the occasion of the Elizabeth line’s 1000th day Diamond Geezer

Elizabeth line train drivers who are members of the ASLEF union are to strike for four days over the next few weeks in a dispute over pay with the operating company (MTR Elizabeth line). ianVisits

“Why I Will Never Not Love London’s Elizabeth Line” Bloomberg

Mainline / Overground

A new rail service connecting Shrewsbury to the capital has received the backing of the Department for Transport, an MP has said. Shropshire Star

Network Rail has sparked a backlash from commuters after removing trains from departure boards at one of London’s busiest stations three minutes before they depart. Standard

One of the railway’s largest step-free access projects has started at Hither Green station, where a large footbridge with lifts will link the six platforms for the first time. ianVisits

Foundations complete at HS2 Old Oak Common station Construction Enquirer

Southeastern will look at increasing train services on Charlton Athletic matchdays after being asked about the issue by a Greenwich councillor. The Greenwich Wire

Hounslow Council has allocated an additional £714,000 to the project team developing plans for the West London Orbital railway, which, if built, will link Hounslow with Hendon via Old Oak Common. ianVisits

Calls for an increased train service between Gobowen and London Euston have been given a boost this month. Border Counties Advertiser

Plans to provide step-free access at an Overground station are still stuck on the drawing board almost six years after being announced, transport bosses have admitted. Hackney Gazette

Opened nearly 180 years ago, Barnes railway station in southwest London is finally accessible after a new footbridge and lifts were formally opened last week. ianVisits

Eurostar targets Chinese market with WeChat payment option Railway Gazette

Southeastern’s ticket offices are closed for up to 99 per cent of their opening hours, RMT union has found. Morning Star

DLR

Cutty Sark DLR station in Greenwich will close for about six months later this year as TfL takes drastic action to address long-standing escalator problems. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

Increased penalty fines for fare dodging are having a positive impact and the measure is working as an “effective deterrent”, the Mayor of London has said. BBC News

More than than 600 people including children have been arrested in a police blitz on thieves who target innocent West End victims before fleeing on the tube. Daily Mail

London Transport Museum announces full programme of music performances Theatre Weekly

Sir Sadiq Khan has been urged to ban all advertising from fast-fashion giant Shein on TfL network, amid concerns over the firm’s human rights record. BBC News

Father of the House Sir Edward Leigh has called on the Government to name a train after former prime minister Margaret Thatcher. Guardian Series

Network Rail’s strategy to become one of the UK’s largest housebuilders Building Design (£)

And finally: Can you paint Warhammer 40k on a moving train? Wargamer

—

The image is from a Feb 2015 article: Unbuilt London: Extending the Northern Line to Peckham and Streatham