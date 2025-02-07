London’s weekly railway news

This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

It’s very rare, but on odd occasions, a Bakerloo line train can be seen at Kilburn High Road, a station it doesn’t usually call at. ianVisits

Leyton tube station’s long-planned upgrade to enlarge the ticket office and add step-free access will begin later this month. ianVisits

Emergency services rush to Burnt Oak Station [on Monday] after reports of person ‘trapped under train’ Harrow Online

Work to add step-free access to Northolt tube station on the Central line has resumed, having been put on hold by the pandemic. ianVisits

Elizabeth line

TfL boss Andy Lord breaks down over ‘unspeakable’ killing of Elizabeth line worker Jorge Orgeta Standard

Crossrail 2 is already shaping London’s skyline ianVisits

The Elizabeth Line has been named as a must-visit for those looking to travel to London in 2025 Metro

Mainline / Overground

The case for a western rail link from Reading and Slough to Heathrow Airport is ‘stronger than ever before’ amid hopes the project could be resurrected. Reading Chronicle

Over the weekend, a busy road in the Chilterns changed forever when a huge HS2 railway bridge appeared right over it. ianVisits

Enlarging the international departures area at London St Pancras station to greatly expand its passenger capacity will be undertaken in a phased approach, HS1 Ltd chief operating officer Richard Thorp has told NCE. NCE

Network Rail has apologised after trees were felled near [Harringay Green Lanes] railway station without “advance warning”. Tottenham Independent

A century after it opened, Motspur Park station in south London is finally providing step-free access after the shabby old footbridge was replaced with a new weatherproof bridge and three lifts. ianVisits

Questions are swirling over a major contract at HS2 Euston after a failed bidder alleged foul play during the procurement process. City AM

Rail passengers face severe disruption on Sunday as Avanti West Coast train staff resume strike action that threatens to affect every weekend until June. The Guardian

Geneva to London direct rail link gets more backing from Switzerland The Local

DLR

Thamesmead people react to TfL’s DLR extension plan News Shopper

Miscellaneous

A man from Greenwich who died weeks after falling down an escalator in London had not been pushed, the Met Police said. News Shopper

One Day actor Leo Woodall says he has largely given up taking London public transport after an ‘uncomfortable’ comment from a female fan. Metro

An arrest has been made after a police officer was punched in the face on the London Underground. Times Series

Network Rail tells staff to stop saying passenger in bid to ‘speak customer’s language’ Independent

Rachel Reeves not ‘petty’ enough to punish TfL because I’ve spoken out over Heathrow, hopes Sadiq Khan Standard

NHS dentist told ‘go back to your own country’ in racist tirade by ‘vile’ train passenger Mirror

Remember when trains would take your car across the UK? Autocar

And finally: Michael Portillo will celebrate the 200th anniversary of British railways with a special programme on the BBC. Yahoo News

—

The image is from a Feb 2017 article: When London’s tube tunnels were painted white