London’s weekly railway news

This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Blackhorse Road Station commuters have hit out at plans by Transport for London (TfL) to stop the down escalator until July while it carries out maintenance works. Waltham Forest Echo

A housing development on the Old Kent Road is being affected by the future Bakerloo line extension, as it will sit right above the safeguarded land for the tube tunnels, if and when they are built. ianVisits

Billboard adverts promoting the 2024 documentary I Could Never Go Vegan have appeared in a number of stations across the London Underground. Plant Based News

Tube adverts for Islamic investment platform showing burning US and euro banknotes banned by regulator Standard

A discounted fares trial to encourage people to travel to work on Fridays had no meaningful effect on passenger numbers, a TfL report has found. ianVisits

The latest edition of Tubeworker, a socialist industrial bulletin for London Underground workers, by London Underground workers. Workers Liberty

Elizabeth line

An appeal has launched after a passenger’s hand was trapped in the doors of an Elizabeth line train. Times Series

Mainline / Overground

Gatwick Airport rail station was evacuated [on Monday] after a train caught fire with smoke seen pouring from under the carriage. Standard

An online petition calling for step free access at Kensington Olympia Station has attracted a huge amount of support less than a month after being launched. Fulham SW6

While Liverpool Street Station was closed over Christmas for engineering works on the railway, more space was created for ticket barriers to reduce crowding in the station. ianVisits

A council leader in Kent has called for Eurostar services to return to the county after an almost five-year absence. BBC News

Heathrow Express carries 20% fewer passengers over six months Business Traveller

Southeastern’s 20-year-old Class 376 Electrostar trains are to undergo a mid-life refurbishment and upgrade of the passenger facilities. ianVisits

A passenger has been fined £15,000 for “short ticketing” as c2c recovered almost £600,000 in prosecution payments across 2024. Echo News

The Office of Rail and Road has ordered HS1 to lower its spending from April 2025, after finding it did not meet its duties for efficient spending. City AM

Miscellaneous

A manhunt has been launched after two women were repeatedly sexually assaulted at a busy London tube station. Metro

Police are investigating after a knife-wielding man reportedly slashed a headrest inches away from a passenger. Southwark News

Black-cab drivers say a new cab rank at Euston railway station is “virtually impossible” to get into and the layout needs changing. BBC News

London tube ad featuring cleric who called gay people ‘filthy’ and ‘worse than animals’ removed Pink News

A £41billion ‘Crossrail 2’ project running north-south through London may never be built due to lack of funding having been paused more than four years ago. Daily Mail

Students from Ealing as well as Brent and Hammersmith & Fulham have taken part in a week long course to learn about the construction industry by joining with HS2 contractors at Acton’s Old Oak Common. Ealing News

CCTV images released after teenage girl sexually assaulted twice on London Underground The Standard

And finally: RMT leader Mick Lynch announces plan to retire from country’s biggest rail union The Mirror

—

The image is from a Jan 2015 article: Last day of the old TCR tube station entrance