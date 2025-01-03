London’s weekly railway news
This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
Elizabeth line
Elizabeth line staff walk out on New Year’s Eve Morning Star
Last month, the Elizabeth line suffered two days of problems when the signalling system broke down, and now a clearer timeline of what happened is emerging. ianVisits
Mainline / Overground
Eurostar passengers ‘trapped for hours’ in Channel Tunnel after train breaks down between London and Paris Sky News
South Western Railway services were subject to delay and cancellation on Friday morning (27 Dec) after a ‘precarious’ tree blocked some of the lines between Putney and Wandsworth Town. PutneySW15
‘Like running Ferraris on dirt roads’: Inside the battle to save HS2 The i Paper
The HS2 railway project is still facing significant challenges, especially over costs, its new CEO, Mark Wild, says in an end-of-year update on progress. ianVisits
Bradford 2025 has welcomed news of an increase in direct trains between Bradford and London. Telegraph and Argus
Avanti West Coast executives earn more than double train managers while covering strikes, union boss claims Independent
There will be a new year day on Great Western Railway (GWR), offering half-price savings on most of its Advance fares, with some day trips possible at very low prices. ianVisits
Engineering works that disrupted train services between Reading and Paddington over the Christmas period have been completed. Slough Express
Miscellaneous
Detectives have launched an appeal for witnesses after a woman was knocked unconscious when a glass bottle was smashed over her head on the London Underground. BBC News
London transport bosses have been accused of ‘trying to silence’ farmers after they banned their anti-inheritance tax adverts from the Tube over their ‘politically controversial’ anti-Government message. Daily Mail
An activist has taken measures into her own hands after Transport for London (TfL) bosses banned adverts in support of farmers on the London Underground as they deemed them “too political”. Express
Echoes of Ken Livingstone in Kensington as the local council is considering a ban on feeding pigeons outside some tube stations to reduce the mess they leave behind. ianVisits
Sadiq Khan’s “woke” London Overground rebrand is in the firing line once again after Transport for London (TfL) labelled it one of its “top moments” of 2024. GB News
And finally: A father and son have completed their quest to visit every city in England by rail. BBC News
The image is from a Jan 2012 article: The tale of the “Dead Body Train” at Whitechapel
