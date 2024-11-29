London’s weekly railway news

This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Commuters faced travel chaos on the London Underground on Tuesday morning, with three major Tube lines delayed or suspended. Independent

For the next few weeks, one special carriage on the Victoria line will have a unique moquette on the seats — specially designed for the Sony PlayStation. ianVisits

The “planets are aligning” for the Government to release funding to extend the Bakerloo line into south-east London, possibly as early as the spring of next year, business leaders have been told. Harrow Online

Euston and Euston Square underground stations need to be urgently upgraded or will “both cease to function as reliable stations in peak hours” due to overcrowding, BBC News

There are no physical reasons why the Northern line couldn’t be extended to Clapham Junction according to a council commissioned report, but there are a lot of other reasons why it might never happen. ianVisits

Elizabeth line

Elizabeth line boss apologises to commuters as computer error causes second day of chaos Standard

Footage filmed on an Elizabeth Line train heading towards Heathrow shows a brawl at Paddington station, with a man punching another passenger who didn’t move his bag from a seat Mirror

The Elizabeth line could be disrupted on New Year’s Eve after the RMT union announced a strike by their Control Room grade members. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

Revealed: Row threatening to derail bids to launch new train services between London and Continent Standard

Train services between London Paddington and both South West England and south Wales have been severely impacted by the effect of Storm Bert. City AM

HS2 has awarded a series of contracts worth nearly £3 billion to complete the railway construction phase, turning the concrete boxes, tunnels, and viaducts into a functional railway. ianVisits

From pie and mash to Pearly Queens, Essex culture took centre stage at Basildon train station’s 50th anniversary celebration. Echo News

Southeastern Railway has been urged to look into creating a drop-off point outside Bromley South station, as drivers are receiving fines for stopping on the road by the station. News Shopper

Bomb squad carry out controlled explosion at Euston Station Metro

Goodbye Overground, hello Weaver and Suffragette: Why TfL’s revamp makes travel alerts smarter ianVisits

My nightmare five-hour train journey from London Euston to Birmingham New Street: can HS2 help? Birmingham World

Eurotunnel plans to double direct high-speed rail services via the Channel Tunnel by 2034 Global Railway Review

The Windrush Line, and why it doesn’t stop in Loughborough Junction LJ4D

Storm Bert causes widespread rail disruption BBC News

Miscellaneous

Meet the man running to every station on the London Underground – covering nearly 300 miles. Tottenham Independent

Under plans being put forward by Barratt London and TfL’s Places for London, approximately 300 new homes could be built around High Barnet tube station on the Northern line. ianVisits

10 things to see on the Liberty line Diamond Geezer

An independent investigation will be held into the cyber attack which hit Transport for London (TfL), and how the organisation responded to it. Haringey Community Press

And finally: Looking back at Balmoral Road railway bridge being replaced Watford Observer

The image is from a November 2012 article: A look around the Victoria Station upgrade works