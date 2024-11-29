London’s weekly railway news
This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
Commuters faced travel chaos on the London Underground on Tuesday morning, with three major Tube lines delayed or suspended. Independent
For the next few weeks, one special carriage on the Victoria line will have a unique moquette on the seats — specially designed for the Sony PlayStation. ianVisits
The “planets are aligning” for the Government to release funding to extend the Bakerloo line into south-east London, possibly as early as the spring of next year, business leaders have been told. Harrow Online
Euston and Euston Square underground stations need to be urgently upgraded or will “both cease to function as reliable stations in peak hours” due to overcrowding, BBC News
There are no physical reasons why the Northern line couldn’t be extended to Clapham Junction according to a council commissioned report, but there are a lot of other reasons why it might never happen. ianVisits
Elizabeth line
Elizabeth line boss apologises to commuters as computer error causes second day of chaos Standard
Footage filmed on an Elizabeth Line train heading towards Heathrow shows a brawl at Paddington station, with a man punching another passenger who didn’t move his bag from a seat Mirror
The Elizabeth line could be disrupted on New Year’s Eve after the RMT union announced a strike by their Control Room grade members. ianVisits
Mainline / Overground
Revealed: Row threatening to derail bids to launch new train services between London and Continent Standard
Train services between London Paddington and both South West England and south Wales have been severely impacted by the effect of Storm Bert. City AM
HS2 has awarded a series of contracts worth nearly £3 billion to complete the railway construction phase, turning the concrete boxes, tunnels, and viaducts into a functional railway. ianVisits
From pie and mash to Pearly Queens, Essex culture took centre stage at Basildon train station’s 50th anniversary celebration. Echo News
Southeastern Railway has been urged to look into creating a drop-off point outside Bromley South station, as drivers are receiving fines for stopping on the road by the station. News Shopper
Bomb squad carry out controlled explosion at Euston Station Metro
Goodbye Overground, hello Weaver and Suffragette: Why TfL’s revamp makes travel alerts smarter ianVisits
My nightmare five-hour train journey from London Euston to Birmingham New Street: can HS2 help? Birmingham World
Eurotunnel plans to double direct high-speed rail services via the Channel Tunnel by 2034 Global Railway Review
The Windrush Line, and why it doesn’t stop in Loughborough Junction LJ4D
Storm Bert causes widespread rail disruption BBC News
Miscellaneous
Meet the man running to every station on the London Underground – covering nearly 300 miles. Tottenham Independent
Under plans being put forward by Barratt London and TfL’s Places for London, approximately 300 new homes could be built around High Barnet tube station on the Northern line. ianVisits
10 things to see on the Liberty line Diamond Geezer
An independent investigation will be held into the cyber attack which hit Transport for London (TfL), and how the organisation responded to it. Haringey Community Press
And finally: Looking back at Balmoral Road railway bridge being replaced Watford Observer
The image is from a November 2012 article: A look around the Victoria Station upgrade works
