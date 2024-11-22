London’s weekly railway news

This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

The 25th anniversary of Southwark tube station opening Diamond Geezer

David Blunkett has spoken of his “terror and excruciating pain” after he fell through a London Underground platform gap with his guide dog. Independent

Elizabeth line

The Elizabeth line’s concession, the company that operates the line’s day-to-day services, is changing after Transport for London (TfL) decided to award the concession to a new company. ianVisits

RMT criticises TfL’s ‘deeply concerning’ decision to grant Elizabeth Line contract to private operator i News

Mainline / Overground

Plumstead railway station in southeast London has formally opened its new lifts, which have enabled step-free access at the station for the first time. ianVisits

A train operator is set to scrap two Sunday services between the East Midlands and London as part of plans to speed up journeys to and from the capital. BBC News

Safety campaigners have raised further concerns that London Euston – one of the UK’s busiest train stations – is a danger to commuters. Metro

The official rollout of the London Overground name changes will start tomorrow (Wed 20th November), with a few stations being upgraded. The majority will be unveiled next week. ianVisits

Southeastern Railway has announced it will be providing up to £50,000 to the Greenwich Society to improve Greenwich train station. News Shopper

GTR employee reveals how the company is cracking down on antisocial behaviour Rail Staff

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh has declined to rule out future rail fare hikes as she set out her “priority to keep public transport affordable”. Standard

Britain is building one of the world’s most expensive railways. Many people now think it’s pointless CNN

Miscellaneous

Terminus stations usually dominate the annual chart of Britain’s busiest railway stations, but the Elizabeth line is upending everything, with Tottenham Court Road now the third busiest station in the entire country. ianVisits

Three people have been arrested after a man was stabbed at Edgware Road Tube station on Tuesday evening’s rush hour. Standard

Taxi drivers ready for Heathrow Airport travel surge amid Elizabeth Line and Heathrow Express weekend disruption Taxi Point

London’s first train line, ghost stations and the golden age of travel: A history of Southwark’s railways Southwark News (£)

Ex-Eurostar boss tells government to stay out of running railways Independent

And finally: Twenty One Pilots fan-art takes over London Underground. Coup de Main Magazine

