London’s weekly railway news

This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Tube drivers have been offered a “ground-breaking” deal including a four-day week and paid meal breaks in return for calling off their strikes, it can be revealed. Standard

The pulling of strike action between November 1-16 on London Underground by the RMT and the Aslef drivers’ union is an act of sabotage by union leaders against a renewed collective offensive by tube workers. World Socialist Web Site

Elizabeth line

MPs have called for the Elizabeth line to be extended further east towards Ebbsfleet while warning that reliability needs to be improved at the western end of the line. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

A track defect and a shortage of signalling staff led to major disruption to trains between London Paddington and both Heathrow Airport and Reading on Tuesday morning. BBC News

Euston station is back in the news after the Rail Minister, Lord Hendy, admitted that it had deteriorated to the point that temporary bands had to be placed around the columns holding the roof up to stop its marble cladding from falling off. ianVisits

Train operator Avanti West Coast is “making progress” in improving its performance but there is “still more to do”, managing director Andy Mellors said. The Standard

c2c spearheaded a new campaign to clamp down on fare dodgers after dishing out more than 8,000 fines and recovering £470,000 so far this year. Echo News

Liverpool Street station’s gloomy trainshed is about to see daylight, as Network Rail is about to clean and repair the roof. ianVisits

The government has ordered a review of train fare prosecutions following claims of heavy-handed actions by train operators. LBC

Thirty years on from its first paying passengers, Eurostar now has a fresh chance to hit its potential The Conversation

The MP for Hitchin has secured a meeting with the Transport Secretary to discuss “the shocking state of Thameslink services”. The Comet

This is something for train nerds to look out for, as this weekend will see the first of many weekends of engineering works that will see GWR trains diverted to Euston station. ianVisits

TfL joins with Barclays Women’s Super League to celebrate the London Overground Lioness line WiredGov

The first private train firm to be renationalised by the Labour government could be known within weeks, Transport Secretary Louise Haigh has indicated. Standard

Miscellaneous

Shoot to Kill: Terror on the Tube review – an extraordinary look at how Jean Charles de Menezes was killed The Guardian

A man who stabbed a member of staff in the back at Charing Cross station has been jailed. News Shopper

A British veteran who lost his beret on the Tube while traveling to London for the Remembrance Day service, had it returned to him after a network of cabbies scoured London to find it. Daily Mail

TfL has expanded the range of photocard applications it can accept as it restores services following the recent cyber attack on them. ianVisits

International classical phenomenon Ludovico Einaudi has given a concert in St Pancras station, much to the delight of the crowd who were lucky enough to catch the event. Classic FM

And finally: Man dressed as baked bean rides first Eurostar BBC News archive

The image is from a November 2012 article: Unbuilt London: Victorian plans to encircle London with a Crystalline Railway