London’s weekly railway news

This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

A video posted on social media has revealed how much dirt could be lurking in some seats on the Underground. BBC News

More action needed to combat sexual offences and harassment on the Tube, say victims Standard

The tube trains of the future could get some of their juice from solar power, as TfL is looking for a supplier who could plug solar cells directly into the TfL electricity grid. ianVisits

“I prefer the London Underground over owning a car – and this is why” Express

Just one Central Line train has been fully refurbished amid complaints the service is so unreliable that “people cannot run their lives or their livelihood” Your Harlow

Elizabeth line

Paddington’s Elizabeth line station will soon trial some new barriers by its escalators to persuade people to use the lifts if they have heavy luggage instead of lugging it down the escalators. ianVisits

The Elizabeth Line redefines architecture — and what public transport can be The Times (£)

Mainline / Overground

The rail minister has apologised for suggesting Network Rail may withhold contracts from a company employing an engineer who described Euston station as “unsafe”. Standard

Eurostar has again been reprimanded by the advertising watchdog for exaggerating the number of seats available at a sale price of £39. Independent

The train company Southeastern is to spend some £2 million over the next six months refreshing and deep cleaning over 100 of its stations. ianVisits

Rail Minister Lord Peter Hendy struck an upbeat tone in his keynote address at the Railway Industry Association’s annual conference on November 6, promising ‘a new start for rail’ and confirming that High Speed 2 ‘will go to [London] Euston’. Railway Gazette

The busiest and quietest days to take a train over Christmas in the UK revealed Independent

Plans to smother Liverpool Street station in a massive blob have been scrapped, and an alternative redevelopment plan that will preserve much of the existing station building has been shown off. ianVisits

DLR

The Docklands Light Railway (DLR) is restoring the direct peak-hour services between Stratford and Lewisham, which were suspended when problems were found with the network. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

Three black British women who say they were victims of a violent racist attack on the London Underground are set to take legal action following the dismissal of a court case against them. The Voice

There has been a significant rise in the number of hate crimes on the London transport network, newly released figures suggest. BBC News

A tube safety campaigner who lost her leg and arm after being hit by tube trains says AI tech announcements, platform guards and protective screens should be installed in underground stations to stop people getting injured on the tracks. Camden New Journal

Knifeman who targeted Rolex watchers on the Tube is put away for eight years South London Press

A beautician who once pushed a police officer onto the Tube tracks has been jailed for a racially aggravated attack. Hackney Gazette

Dan Harry, one of the stars and winners of the UK reality dating series I Kissed a Boy, opened up about some homophobic abuse he recently endured while at London’s King’s Cross Station. Out

London’s Most Beautiful Underground Stations Culture Trip

And finally: Steve McQueen reveals how he managed to flood an entire tube station for his new wartime movie Bang Premier

The image is from a November 2016 article: New artwork in Piccadilly Circus tube station honours Frank Pick