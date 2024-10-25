London’s weekly railway news

This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Sadiq Khan has said he is “confident” that Tube strikes planned by unions to take place in the first half of November will be called off. Harrow Online

The new Labour government has been urged to end the scandalous failure to upgrade Camden Town station after it was shut down this week following a serious structural collapse. Camden New Journal

An experiment measuring noise decibels on the London Underground has revealed that tube trains can be louder than a music concert at its top speed. Independent

Tube drivers plan go-slow protest against ‘extreme noise levels’ on London Underground LBC

A professional cleaner who spends his days getting rid of the dirt on tubes has issued a health warning after seeing the reality of how dirty the seats on the London Underground really are Daily Star

Elizabeth line

Flex office operator WeWork has seen bookings at its London sites close to the Elizabeth Line outperform other locations in the capital. EGI (£)

Last week, a new sign appeared at the end of the Elizabeth line, making it much easier to know which train is leaving first. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

Train services between the West and London on Sunday were disrupted due to staff shortages. BBC News

Southeastern has announced that it will be running an extra 220 trains through London and Kent starting this December. News Shopper

There are growing calls for TfL to be given more control over mainline railway services that feed commuters into London. ianVisits

Funding for the rail link from Old Oak looks on the cards, but a full regeneration of Euston station and its surroundings remains a giant task OnLondon

Ministers to oversee HS2 and contractors face review as costs allowed to ‘spiral out of control’ Sky News

Work on a proposed West London Orbital extension of the London Overground is still ongoing, but the early feasibility report is nearly ready for TfL and the local councils to consider. ianVisits

DLR

DLR workers to strike to demand reinstatement for unfairly sacked rep Workers Liberty

Miscellaneous

A couple just got engaged on the platform at Denmark Hill train station – where they had their first kiss years ago. Southwark News

The post-pandemic return to the office may have stalled, according to the latest passenger numbers from Transport for London. Standard

A person has died after being hit by a train at Slade Green Station in Erith Local London

Every November, the streets of the City of London are filled with a huge parade marching for the Lord Mayor — and 50 years ago, they were joined by a tube train. ianVisits

Critical infrastructure specialist Telent is now responsible for the maintenance of fire safety assets across the London Underground and other TfL rail sites. Rail Business Daily

A French hotel worker who rubbed himself against a student on the Tube 16 years ago has been jailed after a DNA breakthrough. Daily Mail

When football played next to Watford to St Albans railway Watford Observer

Next week, Stratford will have a Beetlejuice-themed train carriage as a pop-up tie-in with the movie and a well-known soft drink company. ianVisits

And finally: The Curious Case of Platform 14 at Paddington London Reconnections

The image is from an October 2023 article: Replica Aldgate East tube station spotted in Grimsby for Netflix filming