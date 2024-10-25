London’s weekly railway news
This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
Sadiq Khan has said he is “confident” that Tube strikes planned by unions to take place in the first half of November will be called off. Harrow Online
The new Labour government has been urged to end the scandalous failure to upgrade Camden Town station after it was shut down this week following a serious structural collapse. Camden New Journal
An experiment measuring noise decibels on the London Underground has revealed that tube trains can be louder than a music concert at its top speed. Independent
Tube drivers plan go-slow protest against ‘extreme noise levels’ on London Underground LBC
A professional cleaner who spends his days getting rid of the dirt on tubes has issued a health warning after seeing the reality of how dirty the seats on the London Underground really are Daily Star
Elizabeth line
Flex office operator WeWork has seen bookings at its London sites close to the Elizabeth Line outperform other locations in the capital. EGI (£)
Last week, a new sign appeared at the end of the Elizabeth line, making it much easier to know which train is leaving first. ianVisits
Mainline / Overground
Train services between the West and London on Sunday were disrupted due to staff shortages. BBC News
Southeastern has announced that it will be running an extra 220 trains through London and Kent starting this December. News Shopper
There are growing calls for TfL to be given more control over mainline railway services that feed commuters into London. ianVisits
Funding for the rail link from Old Oak looks on the cards, but a full regeneration of Euston station and its surroundings remains a giant task OnLondon
Ministers to oversee HS2 and contractors face review as costs allowed to ‘spiral out of control’ Sky News
Work on a proposed West London Orbital extension of the London Overground is still ongoing, but the early feasibility report is nearly ready for TfL and the local councils to consider. ianVisits
DLR
DLR workers to strike to demand reinstatement for unfairly sacked rep Workers Liberty
Miscellaneous
A couple just got engaged on the platform at Denmark Hill train station – where they had their first kiss years ago. Southwark News
The post-pandemic return to the office may have stalled, according to the latest passenger numbers from Transport for London. Standard
A person has died after being hit by a train at Slade Green Station in Erith Local London
Every November, the streets of the City of London are filled with a huge parade marching for the Lord Mayor — and 50 years ago, they were joined by a tube train. ianVisits
Critical infrastructure specialist Telent is now responsible for the maintenance of fire safety assets across the London Underground and other TfL rail sites. Rail Business Daily
A French hotel worker who rubbed himself against a student on the Tube 16 years ago has been jailed after a DNA breakthrough. Daily Mail
When football played next to Watford to St Albans railway Watford Observer
Next week, Stratford will have a Beetlejuice-themed train carriage as a pop-up tie-in with the movie and a well-known soft drink company. ianVisits
And finally: The Curious Case of Platform 14 at Paddington London Reconnections
The image is from an October 2023 article: Replica Aldgate East tube station spotted in Grimsby for Netflix filming
> An experiment measuring noise decibels on the London Underground has revealed that tube trains can be louder than a music concert at its top speed.
I didn’t know concerts had a speed, let along a top one.
With regards to Camden Town I wonder if there’s any changes with can be made in the short-term to improve the station?
For example, could more public space be gained by removing the former ticket office. If so, this might allow the ticket barriers to be repositioned to improve passenger flow. I imagine if the HSBC ever closed it might be an option for TFL to take over that site to utilise that space.
Re: Camden Town
I hope the 2001 NIMBYs are pleased with themselves.
I appreciate the Electric Ballroom is a “unique” space but externally the building’s not much to look at, and the replacement venue proposed in 2001 could easily have replicated the best aspects of the interior. It’s not quite up there with the Brixton Academy or the Troxy, or even the Camden Palace (aka Koko), in terms of historical value is it? Even the old Astoria had more going for it, and that was bit of a run down pit in the end.
@Keith
I don’t think ticket hall/gateline space is going to help without more escalators down to the platforms, which need significant additional space to construct. I suspect there’s very little you can do to expand the current site, whilst keeping the station open, without demolishing the Electric Ballroom, which is why TfL are currently proposing the market and school sites for a second entrance.
Perhaps with a second entrance complete, TfL could totally close and rebuild the corner site, including the bank, maybe retaining the Leslie Green frontages but adding more escalators/lifts.