London’s weekly railway news

This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Tube strikes: RMT accuses TfL of scuppering deal by taking ‘absurd approach’ to pay talks Standard

Mayor weighs extending Night Tube to Thursdays, but unlikely soon ianVisits

“I was harassed so often on the Tube, I stopped getting it altogether” Metro

The first of the new fleet of Piccadilly line trains has arrived in London for a year of testing and has already been damaged by graffiti. ianVisits

Elizabeth line

A person has died after an incident on the Elizabeth line at a busy west London train station. Romford Recorder

With its broad open platforms, smooth curved corners and freestanding uplighters, the Elizabeth line’s core identity has won the annual RIBA Sterling Prize for architecture. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

‘First of a Kind’ Digital Sign Language Demonstration Event on Arriva Rail London Network Railway News

The RMT rail union has demanded an end to ticket office cuts and chronic understaffing on the London Overground. Morning Star

Gatwick Express services suspended all day last Friday after a points failure at London Victoria. Standard

The government reportedly plans to reverse some of the cuts to the HS2 railway from the previous government, and the railway will run from Euston to Crewe. ianVisits

The first train in a fleet which is undergoing a £12 million refurbishment has been unveiled by Chiltern Railways. This is Oxfordshire

Severe delays on Essex c2c train line after lightning damages with trains cancelled Essex Live

A dated, soul-crushing barn — I can’t help loving Euston Gulf Today

Not far outside London is a part of the HS2 railway that will also see the first passengers to pass over a newly built railway that’s not part of HS2 ianVisits

Fears of slower rail journeys to London with HS2 disruption Falmouth Packet

Miscellaneous

Harry Clough from Hammersmith is attempting to run to every station on the London Underground to shine a light on men’s mental health during Movember. London Post

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after a stabbing at London Victoria station. Hackney Gazette

TfL Connect Network Upgrade Rail Engineer

Old Kent Road’s ‘Bakerloop’ bus could have tube-style interior SE1

Joint turns London Underground irritation into a boon for The Collective yogurt More About Advertising

The busiest day to travel into London by train this Christmas has been revealed Independent

A man who faced potential prosecution for paying £1.85 less for a train ticket has said he was “delighted” the rail operator has stopped pursuing the case. BBC News

Including this appalingly badly written for the giggle that is the AI generated image of London Bridge station TTW

And finally: When Euston Station was shiny and new BBC News archive

The image is from an October 2020 article: London Underground’s yellow tube train