London’s weekly railway news

This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

A Yorkshire town is currently home to the distinctive appearance of a London Underground tube train, as a new fleet of Piccadilly line trains starts to come off the factory floor. ianVisits

A disabled woman claims she was reduced to tears after being ‘treated terribly’ by TfL staff when she was left stuck in a station on the London Underground. Daily Mail

A heritage group is calling for the Jubilee line extension stations to be given listed protection from future changes or development. ianVisits

London Underground workers have given a fresh mandate for strike action while pay talks continue. Independent

A network of new tunnels is to be dug next to the Northern line at Elephant and Castle, that will link the train platforms with a new station entrance that’s being constructed at the moment. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

A senior politician has backed plans for a new direct train service between Wrexham and London after slamming current provider Avanti West Coast. The Leader

Arriva Rail sets up food collection point at Highams Park Station Waltham Forest Echo

TfL teams up with Go Jauntly to launch six walks linked to the new London Overground line names Wired-Gov

‘Our soul-destroying battle for HS2 compensation’ BBC News

The taxpayer-funded company in charge of the High Speed 2 rail link could be brought under direct state control as a result of a new government-commissioned review, according to Whitehall and industry figures. FT (£)

Freightliner expansion connects London Tilbury with Manchester Rail Freight

The slippage of the London Overground renaming Diamond Geezer

Train operator Greater Anglia has launched its annual autumn ‘Hare Fares’, offering return trips from London for just £12 return for a limited time. ianVisits

Concerns have been raised about the long-term future of Maidenhead journey times in the wake of the Old Oak Common ‘superhub’. Burnham Advertiser

LNER scrap off-peak fares on London-Edinburgh journeys as they expand Flex ticket trial Independent

Lower charges for passenger trains on the high speed line from London to the Channel Tunnel and a halving of charges for freight are proposed in the Office of Rail & Road’s draft determination of the High Speed 1 concessionaire’s next five-year spending plan. Rail Business

A £1 billion fleet of commuter trains has been left idle in storage for years after trade unions objected to the size of their windscreen wipers. Telegraph

DLR

TfL is to roll out a trial of new signs on the DLR to encourage people to offer priority seats to those who need them. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

A rail worker who experienced abuse on the London Overground tells his story Lad Bible

The latest edition of Tubeworker, a socialist industrial bulletin for London Underground workers, by London Underground workers. Workers Liberty

A man has been arrested on suspicion of computer misuse offences after railway stations across the UK suffered a cyber attack. BBC News

Four young men have been sentenced to a total of more than seven years in Young Offenders Institutes after they attacked a teen on board a train. BTP

For the next few months, it’s possible to see the nose cone from one of Japan’s Shinkansen bullet trains on display in central London. ianVisits

Passengers face £1,000 fines for annoying behaviour including watching TikToks out loud Mirror

And finally: Kit Studio is behind the new visual identity for the London Transport Museum’s retail offering – one that pays homage to the brand’s rich design history and seeks to tell the true story of London Transport. Creative Boom

The image is from an October 2018 article: The tube station with a piece of Roman Wall in it