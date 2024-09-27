London’s weekly railway news

This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Dirtiest London Underground lines revealed with the worst cleaned every 43 days Metro

The Bakerloo line platforms at Paddington Station have some new signs today, pointing to something they’ve not had before – lifts to the surface ticket hall. ianVisits

Man ‘racially abuses and spits at woman’ on London Underground in suspected hate crime Independent

Elizabeth line

Liz Line Level-Boarding at Old Oak Common? London Reconnections

Mainline / Overground

Transport officials are pushing the Treasury to give the green light to build an HS2 tunnel under central London to Euston, i understands. iNews

A mansion house left empty for four years after being bought for £7.5million by the government because of HS2 should be used to help struggling families in the housing crisis, say residents in one of Camden’s most exclusive streets. Camden New Journal

Sir Keir Starmer’s government has until the end of the year to decide whether HS2 will run trains to Euston station. Independent

Eurostar trains would stop at Stratford International in a huge economic boost to East London under proposals being revived by a senior Labour MP. Standard

Services on the Hounslow Loop were suspended this Thursday (26 September) morning following a serious incident at Barnes Station. Brentford TW8

Substantial disruption to some of London’s main railway stations over Christmas will occur, with closures of Liverpool Street and Paddington station and engineering works outside London affecting Euston and St Pancras. ianvisits

At least five mobile phones a day were lost on South Western Railway (SWR) in the past 12 months BBC News

London Euston passengers have demanded change after a “chaotic” day of travel that saw overcrowding, and with many forced to sprint for their trains. Standard

Ten London train stations were hit by a cyber attack which showed “Islamophobic” messaging on Network Rail Wifi services, according to police. CityAM

DLR

Pontoon Dock station on the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) is set for a major overhaul now that planning permission has been granted by Newham Council. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

A 19-year-old has been cleared of attempted murder after he was filmed stabbing a man on board a train in south east London earlier this year. LBC

An Edwardian shopping arcade above Victoria tube station is reopening after being restored to its early 1900s appearance. ianVisits

A Greenwich teenager has been fined £300 after assaulting three Southeastern ticket inspectors at a railway station last year. South London Press

Ten of London’s biggest train stations have had their Wi-Fi networks hacked by a cyber-attack displaying Islamophobic messages, police have said. Standard

Person dies after being hit by train at Thornton Heath station News Shopper

RingRail – the 1973 railway plan that paved the way for the London Overground ianVisits

Vodafone has claimed, as part of their efforts to build support for a merger with Three UK, that their joint plans for a nationwide roll-out of 5G Standalone (mobile broadband) technology could boost productivity through remote working on trains by £1bn (GVA) a year. ISP review

Diary of a Tube driver: Back to pen and paper Workers Liberty

The image is from a Sept 2019 article: Plans to close the Charing Cross station underpass