London’s weekly railway news

This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Piccadilly line hit by severe delays after flooding Enfield Independent

Gunnersbury station in west London could get step-free access as part of a refurbishment of a local office block, according to a consultation about the plans. ianVisits

TfL has had to move some Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) from unlocked cabinets in London Underground stations because of thefts SW Londoner

VolkerFitzpatrick has been appointed by TfL to work on new maintenance facilities at its Cockfosters Depot as part of the Piccadilly Line Upgrade. Construction Enquirer

Elizabeth line

A third passenger has contacted the BBC after being seriously injured using the Elizabeth line at Ealing Broadway in west London. BBC News

The Mayor of London has apologised to Elizabeth line passengers who have been seriously injured using trains at a west London station and says work is being done to make sure the high gap will be fixed. BBC News

Mainline / Overground

HS2 main works contractor Skanska Costain Strabag joint venture (SCS) has been allocated an additional £150M for its work to design and build the project’s London tunnels. NCE (£)

Two massive metal cans are currently being assembled deep under west London to allow HS2’s tunnel boring machines to drill through water-saturated ground. ianVisits

The future of Euston station as the final London terminus for HS2 is to undergo an early review, the new Transport Secretary said on Thursday. Standard

Government demands ‘immediate action’ from Avanti West Coast after its ‘woeful’ service ITVX

Train drivers talks to resume in bid to break two-year deadlock and put an end to rail strike misery Independent

HS2 has launched a formal investigation into allegations of gross misconduct tied to a “serious” data breach earlier in the year, CityAM

Stratford station redevelopment on track with design contract award ianVisits

Business leaders want Sir Richard Branson to retake north Wales to London rail services after it was revealed more than one in five direct trains were being cancelled. BBC News

Network Rail is carrying out a 12-month pilot project on the East Coast Main Line to automate the detection of potential hazards such as overhanging trees, leaves, and subsidence that have the potential to cause disruption. Rail Advent

Three years after they started digging, a huge underground box for a new railway station in west London that’s wide enough for six platforms is now complete. ianVisits

London Overground to shut section for 16 days from weekend Guardian Series

Southeastern to add 220 trains a week from December BBC News

Ahead of the forthcoming London Overground renaming later this autumn, a podcast series hosted by TV presenter Tim Dunn is exploring the inspiration behind those new names. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

A London mother who lost her arm and leg after being run over by two Underground trains is preparing to climb Mount Kilimanjaro. Standard

Transport for London embarks on creative review Campaign (£)

Poems on the Tube don’t work. Jarring context ruins even great art New Statesman

Davina McCall calls out fan for making her feel weird on the tube Mirrror

Hundreds of trains are cancelled as drivers and staff refuse to work overtime so they can watch England’s Euro 2024 final with Spain Daily Mail

Sadiq Khan is demanding more than £500m a year from the taxpayer to upgrade trains, trams and buses in London as he seeks a long-term funding deal with the new Labour Government Telegraph

Latest figures show Khan is on track to miss his target for 80% of all trips in London to be made by foot, bicycle or public transport by 2041 Haringey Community Press

And finally: Waterloo station now has a cool new ‘audio artwork’ Time Out

