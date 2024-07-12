London’s weekly railway news

This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Commuters using the Jubilee line platforms at Stratford station may have noticed that a new entrance opened yesterday. ianVisits

Elizabeth line

The Elizabeth line will have a more frequent service from the middle of 2026, when the first of ten additional trains start arriving in London. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

Sir Keir Starmer’s choice of a leading advocate of HS2 as rail minister has stoked industry hopes that scrapped parts of the project may be revived. Telegraph

Chingford Station at the northern end of the London Overground has two entrances, but only one is used now, and a proposal to reopen the second entrance has been put on hold. ianVisits

South Western Railways fund bike mechanic course in Hounslow Air Qualtiy News

You’ll be able to get a train from London to the Alps this winter Time Out

Part of the London Overground and the Bakerloo line will be closed for nearly a week in early August due to railway engineering works being carried out by Network Rail. ianVisits

DLR

A new free fun family activity has been launched on the Docklands Light Railway this summer with the DLR Treasure Hunt set to take place between 29th July and 8th September. British Trams

Miscellaneous

Commuter rail services in the capital currently managed by private companies could come under Transport for London’s (TfL) control, Sadiq Khan has said. BBC News

New Welsh MPs slam ‘shambles’ train services as their journeys to London are disrupted ITVX

Teenagers smash London Tube Challenge record with nearly two hours to spare Guiness World Records

A woman who tried to avoid a £32.90 train fare has been ordered to pay more than £500. Gazette News

Watford woman admits dodging TfL rail fares 77 times Watford Observer

Hythe man fined after using fraudulent train tickets between Folkestone and St Pancras International railway stations Kent Online

Teenager who called Jews on a train ‘baby killers’ found guilty of racial harassment Jewish News

Case against three women dropped after ‘racist attack’ on Northern line Standard

And finally: An XKCD cartoon for you XKCD

The image is from a July 2022 article: Earl’s Court tube station’s historic destination signs have been restored