London’s weekly railway news
This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
A Cumbrian man is taking on a 50-hour continuous journey on the London Underground to raise funds for a local charity. News and Star
SHEBA launches innovative 3D advertising campaign at Bond Street station Odu News
A 101-year-old London Underground passenger was dragged along a platform after her unzipped coat became trapped in a closing door. BBC News
Elizabeth line
Commuters arriving at Chadwell Heath station this morning will have seen something very new and very large on the platform — a heritage-inspired clock. ianVisits
London travel chaos: Central and Elizabeth line hit by severe delays as Heathrow Express suspended Independent
Shortly after the Elizabeth line stations gained phone coverage underground, the tunnels between stations now also have 4G and 5G phone coverage, ianVisits
Mainline / Overground
London Overground passengers with hearing loss will be able to access sign-language assistance in a trial by Arriva Rail London (ARL), which runs the Overground service. ianVisits
Passengers on the East Coast mainline enjoy fierce fare competition and a choice of routes, so why isn’t this successful model replicated elsewhere on the network? Asks Tony Lodge City AM
‘Reopen Camberwell Station’ says Lib Dem candidate for Vauxhall and Camberwell Green Southwark News
London Northwestern Railway has unveiled proposals to run train services between London Euston and Manchester via the West Midlands. ianVisits
Commuters have raised fears that the Abbey Line could be replaced with a “busway” under new proposals. Watford Observer
Beam Park’s housing development, which is supposed to include a new railway station, has been amended to accept the reality that the railway station is being delayed. ianVisits
Miscellaneous
A cricket fan plummeted more than 20ft from a London Underground sign while celebrating India’s T20 World Cup win, prompting gasps of horror from onlookers. Metro
Appeal after man abuses and threatens pregnant woman on District Line Tube Standard
More than 200 advertising campaigns for major oil and gas companies have been displayed across London’s public transport network since Sadiq Khan set out his plan to make the capital a “zero carbon city”. Hackney Citizen
DP World’s London Gateway port and logistics centre has expanded its rail capacity by 50% after adding two new Rail-Mounted Gantry (RMG) cranes. Ship Technology
Student designs wearable purifier to protect underground train users and improve air quality Loughborough University
Growing cities around the world are creating “rapid regional rail” systems that allow residents to commute across metro areas at high speeds. Bloomberg
And finally: Specialist troops and commandos storm London tube stations during Ex Felix Assault Forces Net
Tony Lodge is..
“Not even wrong”
I tried to get a “lumo” ticket to Edinburgh, but could not, because I had to log in to theIr “app” …
You are not allowed to simply buy a ticket.
I went LNER & it was cheaper, anyway!
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Croxley – Watford – St Albans should be a REAL tram …
“Busways” are pathetic, expensive & uncomfortable – the Cambridge-St Ives Busway is slower than the steam train in 1922!
“I went LNER & it was cheaper, anyway!”
That’s what enjoying competition looks like.
And you can buy lumo tickets at a ticket office… or indeed from any of the other train operators if you want to buy online. or from them and collect at the station.
Also you can get Lumo tickets from trainline.
You can get Lumo tickets from the LNER website as well as the Lumo website and trainline.
You can also use the app. The app is useful as it can receive your digital tickets.