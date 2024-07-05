London’s weekly railway news

This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

A Cumbrian man is taking on a 50-hour continuous journey on the London Underground to raise funds for a local charity. News and Star

SHEBA launches innovative 3D advertising campaign at Bond Street station Odu News

A 101-year-old London Underground passenger was dragged along a platform after her unzipped coat became trapped in a closing door. BBC News

Elizabeth line

Commuters arriving at Chadwell Heath station this morning will have seen something very new and very large on the platform — a heritage-inspired clock. ianVisits

London travel chaos: Central and Elizabeth line hit by severe delays as Heathrow Express suspended Independent

Shortly after the Elizabeth line stations gained phone coverage underground, the tunnels between stations now also have 4G and 5G phone coverage, ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

London Overground passengers with hearing loss will be able to access sign-language assistance in a trial by Arriva Rail London (ARL), which runs the Overground service. ianVisits

Passengers on the East Coast mainline enjoy fierce fare competition and a choice of routes, so why isn’t this successful model replicated elsewhere on the network? Asks Tony Lodge City AM

‘Reopen Camberwell Station’ says Lib Dem candidate for Vauxhall and Camberwell Green Southwark News

London Northwestern Railway has unveiled proposals to run train services between London Euston and Manchester via the West Midlands. ianVisits

Commuters have raised fears that the Abbey Line could be replaced with a “busway” under new proposals. Watford Observer

Beam Park’s housing development, which is supposed to include a new railway station, has been amended to accept the reality that the railway station is being delayed. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

A cricket fan plummeted more than 20ft from a London Underground sign while celebrating India’s T20 World Cup win, prompting gasps of horror from onlookers. Metro

Appeal after man abuses and threatens pregnant woman on District Line Tube Standard

More than 200 advertising campaigns for major oil and gas companies have been displayed across London’s public transport network since Sadiq Khan set out his plan to make the capital a “zero carbon city”. Hackney Citizen

DP World’s London Gateway port and logistics centre has expanded its rail capacity by 50% after adding two new Rail-Mounted Gantry (RMG) cranes. Ship Technology

Student designs wearable purifier to protect underground train users and improve air quality Loughborough University

Growing cities around the world are creating “rapid regional rail” systems that allow residents to commute across metro areas at high speeds. Bloomberg

And finally: Specialist troops and commandos storm London tube stations during Ex Felix Assault Forces Net

