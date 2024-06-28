This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Taylor Woodrow has secured a contract taking on early contractor involvement duties at the Northfields Depot site for the Piccadilly line upgrade NCE (£)

A 101-year-old Tube passenger required hospital treatment for serious injuries suffered when her coat became trapped in train doors that closed as she attempted to get off a Northern line service. Standard

Student accommodation could be built above Southwark Tube Station SE1

Approval granted to turn Barons Court tube station green ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

Major delays at London Paddington as major incident impacts Bristol, Heathrow Airport and Elizabeth Line services City AM

South Western Railway (SWR) has introduced the first of its refurbished Class 458 trains for use on its outer suburban services from London Waterloo. ianVisits

Chiltern Railways were heavily criticized on social media after they confirmed they would NOT stop at Wembley Stadium for the recent Taylor Swift concerts. Bucks Free Press

London travel chaos as protestor scales Charing Cross bridge in police standoff Express

DLR

Pontoon Dock DLR station could get a major upgrade adding new escalators and facilities to cope with the growing local population. ianVisits

Delays to introduction of new DLR trains British Trams Online

Miscellaneous

Hunt for stranger who pushed woman down stairs at London station Metro

An innovative £36m relining will remediate an essential gravity sewer as it passes above the Jubilee Line, Docklands Light Railway and Manor Road in West Ham, East London. Barhale

Defibrillators stolen from Beckenham and Sydenham stations News Shopper

This Saturday, staff from Transport for London will lead the annual Pride march through central London. ianVisits

Commuter kicked and verbally abused by stranger on tube said ‘nobody helped’ Mirror

The mother of an 11-year-old Jewish boy who was brutally attacked at Belsize Park Tube station has revealed her family is considering leaving the UK following the incident. Standard

The 1938-era art-deco tube train, covered by graffiti by vandals on the eve of a special tour, will return to the tracks next month. ianVisits

The number of trains being cancelled in England and Wales has increased 9 per cent despite soaring fares and bonuses for top executives, iNews

A £24mn trial to boost Friday trips into central London with subsidised tickets only slightly increased passenger numbers on the capital’s Underground network, data shows. Financial Times

A Taylor Swift tube map Diamond Geezer

Secrets of the London Underground returns for a new series and presenter Siddy Holloway reveals she was in her second trimester throughout filming but insists it was ‘perfect’ Head Topics

And finally: Now you can wear London Underground moquette to the beach – with these swimming trunks ianVisits

The image is from a June 2020 article: The time the London Underground reached Windsor