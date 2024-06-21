This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

There could be more frequent trains on the Night Tube coming soon, according to the Mayor of London. ianVisits

What’s the most popular journey between tube stations? Diamond Geezer

Elizabeth line

Transport for London (TfL) is getting ten more Elizabeth line trains, after a £370 million contract was signed that will also save Alstom’s Derby factory from closure. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

A number of events are planned for commuters to understand the impact of 16 consecutive days of disruption to London Overground trains between Hackney Downs and Chingford this summer. Local London

If you head to Barnes railway bridge in southwest London at the moment, you’ll see a bale of straw hanging from the middle arch — because an ancient law requires it. ianVisits

A man has been arrested after a person was seen throwing items on to railway tracks for more than 24 hours, causing “major disruption” to train services in London. BBC News

A dad said that the defibrillator at a south London train station would not open when a passenger was in need of CPR. Local London

Eurostar RMT members to vote on strike action ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics Standard

Siggy Cragwell, Thameslink’s oldest employee at 84, has been awarded a British Empire Medal for his services to the railway. Local London

Network Rail denies using AI cameras to detect passengers’ emotions Standard

Watford Junction trains disrupted all day due to faulty line Watford Observer

Around 75,000 criminal prosecutions brought by train companies against passengers in controversial fast-track courts were “probably unlawful” and could now be quashed. Standard

Miscellaneous

Man accused of London Underground attacks found not guilty of attempted murder by reason of insanity Independent

LT Museum selling circular tube maps ianVisits

Hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people on public transport have spiked alarmingly, data from LGBTQ+ anti-abuse charity Galop has highlighted. SW Londoner

If you want to know what railway upgrades Transport for London (TfL) has been carrying out recently, a summary can be compiled from the latest Programmes and Investment Committee reports. ianVisits

Inside the GWR sleeper train from London to Cornwall – and it’s glorious, with gorgeous views, comfy cabins… and an all-night bar Daily Mail

The cure for Britain’s railways Prospect

Shops charge almost 50% more for snacks and drinks at airports and train stations Mirror

And finally: ‘It’s the perfect place’: London Underground hosts tests for ‘quantum compass’ that could replace GPS The Guardian

