This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

King’s Cross London Underground station was forced to close after football fans set off flares inside. Standard

The latest edition of Tubeworker, a socialist industrial bulletin for London Underground workers, by London Underground workers. Workers Liberty

Bank tube station has become the latest station to join the expanding mobile phone coverage on the London Underground. ianVisits

Elizabeth line

Bonus Trains for Crossrail? London Reconnections

Slow moving London property market helped by Crossrail MFG

On the second anniversary of the Elizabeth line’s opening, TfL revealed that it had carried more than 350 million journeys since opening on 24th May 2022. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

Plans to provide Kent’s rail passengers with a new link to London have been shelved. Kent Online

Mark Wild, who took over the completion of the Crossrail project after it ran into trouble, is taking over as the boss of HS2 railway. ianVisits

Southeastern to recruit 600 staff this summer amid boost to Kent and Dreamland train services Standard

c2c railway closures offers a rare chance to travel over a disused railway track ianVisits

Greater Anglia and Stansted Express appoint lead creative agency Marketing Beat

Chiltern Railways to provide extra rush hour train This is Oxfordshire

Virgin plan direct train services from Bolton to London Euston Manchester Evening News

Eurostar chaos after IT system fault causes widespread delays Standard

A commemorative plaque has been unveiled at Highams Park station to mark its 150th anniversary. ianVisits

A Labour government would snub Sadiq Khan’s demand to take control of suburban rail lines in London, setting up a potential clash between the party leadership and the UK capital’s mayor. Financial Times

London stations among 50 receiving funding for Step-Free access cost evaluations ianVisits

Miscellaneous

What can Transport for London learn from Hong Kong’s world-class metro system? Conservative Home

I now fly from Newcastle to London instead of taking the train iNews (£)

Local councils have commissioned a review of transport options, including extensions of the Elizabeth and Bakerloo lines, to push them forward. ianVisits

Young women and girls are being urged to report sexual offences and sexual harassment that have happened on London’s transport network amid a 33% increase in reported offences in the capital. BBC News

‘HS2’ cash used to patch up SE1 roads and pavements London SE1

London Underground 1967-99: Rare Photos Of Recent Tube Past Londonist

And finally: Sleeping on a hammock on the London Underground?! Love it Twitter

