This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
King’s Cross London Underground station was forced to close after football fans set off flares inside. Standard
The latest edition of Tubeworker, a socialist industrial bulletin for London Underground workers, by London Underground workers. Workers Liberty
Bank tube station has become the latest station to join the expanding mobile phone coverage on the London Underground. ianVisits
Elizabeth line
Bonus Trains for Crossrail? London Reconnections
Slow moving London property market helped by Crossrail MFG
On the second anniversary of the Elizabeth line’s opening, TfL revealed that it had carried more than 350 million journeys since opening on 24th May 2022. ianVisits
Mainline / Overground
Plans to provide Kent’s rail passengers with a new link to London have been shelved. Kent Online
Mark Wild, who took over the completion of the Crossrail project after it ran into trouble, is taking over as the boss of HS2 railway. ianVisits
Southeastern to recruit 600 staff this summer amid boost to Kent and Dreamland train services Standard
c2c railway closures offers a rare chance to travel over a disused railway track ianVisits
Greater Anglia and Stansted Express appoint lead creative agency Marketing Beat
Chiltern Railways to provide extra rush hour train This is Oxfordshire
Virgin plan direct train services from Bolton to London Euston Manchester Evening News
Eurostar chaos after IT system fault causes widespread delays Standard
A commemorative plaque has been unveiled at Highams Park station to mark its 150th anniversary. ianVisits
A Labour government would snub Sadiq Khan’s demand to take control of suburban rail lines in London, setting up a potential clash between the party leadership and the UK capital’s mayor. Financial Times
London stations among 50 receiving funding for Step-Free access cost evaluations ianVisits
Miscellaneous
What can Transport for London learn from Hong Kong’s world-class metro system? Conservative Home
I now fly from Newcastle to London instead of taking the train iNews (£)
Local councils have commissioned a review of transport options, including extensions of the Elizabeth and Bakerloo lines, to push them forward. ianVisits
Young women and girls are being urged to report sexual offences and sexual harassment that have happened on London’s transport network amid a 33% increase in reported offences in the capital. BBC News
‘HS2’ cash used to patch up SE1 roads and pavements London SE1
London Underground 1967-99: Rare Photos Of Recent Tube Past Londonist
And finally: Sleeping on a hammock on the London Underground?! Love it Twitter
The image is from a May 2020 article: Rebuilding Shadwell DLR station
I was caught by the effects of the criminal morons at King’s Cross – in the end I abandoned my journey & went home, once I could.
Mistake by central Labour party, then – London’s “local” railways would do better under one roof.
What has the ‘central Labour party’ got to do with louts settign off flares?
No matter who runs the various bits of Londons transport infrastructure they would still have let off the flares.