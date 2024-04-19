This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

This Saturday (20th April) marks the centenary of one of the London Underground’s most impressive engineering feats. ianVisits

Elizabeth line

Alstom, the train manufacturer, has confirmed that it’s in “intense discussions” with the government and TfL about a fresh order of new trains for the Elizabeth line. ianVisits

A Labour peer has called for toilets on Elizabeth line trains after an incident in December when passengers were held for hours without access to one. The Railway Hub

Mainline / Overground

Paris Olympics 2024: Eurostar trains from London selling three times faster than usual Independent

c2c train delays after fallen tree damage Illford Recorder

Watford Junction to London Euston trains disruption due to fallen tree Watford Observer

‘Uncomfortable, unpleasant, unsafe’: How London’s Euston Station became hell on earth Independent

Following the positive feedback received in Switzerland over the proposed rail service between Basel and London, a similar move is now underway in Switzerland to ‘connect’ Geneva with the UK’s capital as well. The Local (£)

Long delays after electricity supply failure at major London station Metro

Ealing North MP James Murray challenges HS2 over delays to Greenford Road utility works Ealing News

A widely shared social media post has falsely claimed the British government spent £100 billion on its HS2 high-speed rail project. Reuters

The Liverpool Street to Chingford railway line will be closed for 16 days this summer as Network Rail replaces a large bridge supporting a road junction near the Hackney Downs. ianVisits

DLR

Video of DLR train travelling with door open Hackney Gazette

The Docklands Light Railway is to be equipped with technology which can detect ‘train surfers’ illegally clinging to the back of its automated trains or between vehicles. Railway Gazette

Shocking moment idiot passenger ‘surfs’ on the front of DLR train as it pulls into station Daily Mail

Miscellaneous

Susan Hall announces plan to extend Night Tube to Hammersmith & City line CityAM

A tweak to the London tube map Diamond Geezer

London taxi driver explains what works and what doesn’t at new Euston taxi rank Taxi Point

This Morning’s Alison Hammond has cheekily admitted she doesn’t mind when people on the London Underground offer her a seat because they mistake her for being pregnant. Mirror

A woman has sparked a debate after she refused to give up her seat to an elderly passenger on a train journey from London to Scotland, despite it being a priority seat Daily Star

Becontree Underground Station shut after reports of ‘human tissue’ and blood on platform Essex Live

A 35-year-old man is due to appear in court charged with attempted murder after two people were knifed and a female was allegedly groped at Kennington tube station. Daily Mail

And finally: Nottinghamshire boy, 12, rides every London Underground line, raising £1k for autism charity Nottinghamshire Live

The image is from an April 2019 article: The DLR could be extended from Bank to Euston