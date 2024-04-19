This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
This Saturday (20th April) marks the centenary of one of the London Underground’s most impressive engineering feats. ianVisits
Elizabeth line
Alstom, the train manufacturer, has confirmed that it’s in “intense discussions” with the government and TfL about a fresh order of new trains for the Elizabeth line. ianVisits
A Labour peer has called for toilets on Elizabeth line trains after an incident in December when passengers were held for hours without access to one. The Railway Hub
Mainline / Overground
Paris Olympics 2024: Eurostar trains from London selling three times faster than usual Independent
c2c train delays after fallen tree damage Illford Recorder
Watford Junction to London Euston trains disruption due to fallen tree Watford Observer
‘Uncomfortable, unpleasant, unsafe’: How London’s Euston Station became hell on earth Independent
Following the positive feedback received in Switzerland over the proposed rail service between Basel and London, a similar move is now underway in Switzerland to ‘connect’ Geneva with the UK’s capital as well. The Local (£)
Long delays after electricity supply failure at major London station Metro
Ealing North MP James Murray challenges HS2 over delays to Greenford Road utility works Ealing News
A widely shared social media post has falsely claimed the British government spent £100 billion on its HS2 high-speed rail project. Reuters
The Liverpool Street to Chingford railway line will be closed for 16 days this summer as Network Rail replaces a large bridge supporting a road junction near the Hackney Downs. ianVisits
DLR
Video of DLR train travelling with door open Hackney Gazette
The Docklands Light Railway is to be equipped with technology which can detect ‘train surfers’ illegally clinging to the back of its automated trains or between vehicles. Railway Gazette
Shocking moment idiot passenger ‘surfs’ on the front of DLR train as it pulls into station Daily Mail
Miscellaneous
Susan Hall announces plan to extend Night Tube to Hammersmith & City line CityAM
A tweak to the London tube map Diamond Geezer
London taxi driver explains what works and what doesn’t at new Euston taxi rank Taxi Point
This Morning’s Alison Hammond has cheekily admitted she doesn’t mind when people on the London Underground offer her a seat because they mistake her for being pregnant. Mirror
A woman has sparked a debate after she refused to give up her seat to an elderly passenger on a train journey from London to Scotland, despite it being a priority seat Daily Star
Becontree Underground Station shut after reports of ‘human tissue’ and blood on platform Essex Live
A 35-year-old man is due to appear in court charged with attempted murder after two people were knifed and a female was allegedly groped at Kennington tube station. Daily Mail
And finally: Nottinghamshire boy, 12, rides every London Underground line, raising £1k for autism charity Nottinghamshire Live
