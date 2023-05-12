A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

There was panic on a Tube train at Clapham Common station on Friday as passengers smashed windows to escape a smoke-filled carriage. BBC News

TfL has chosen the Cygnum software from CACI in an effort to support its competency management process for London Underground drivers. Railway Technology

Reduced access to Holloway Road tube station for a year while lifts are replaced ianVisits

Elizabeth line

A 36-year-old man from Ilford has been arrested in connection with the alleged assault of a pensioner on the Elizabeth line. Ilford Recorder

The core section of the Elizabeth line is likely to be closed on the day of its first anniversary, as Elizabeth line staff who are members of the TSSA union are to walk out on strike in a dispute over pay. ianVisits

Software bugs that are blighting journeys on the Elizabeth Line will continue to affect services until they can be ironed out, Transport for London has warned. 853

Offices and co-working spaces located along the route of the Elizabeth Line have seen significant year-on-year increases in attendance Business Leader

Mainline / Overground

Return fares will be scrapped for nearly all LNER tickets, the train operator has announced. iNews

A high-speed rail program meant to transform the country has been paused for rethinking after immense amounts of time and money Bloomberg News (£)

King’s coronation: Thousands of military personnel arrive in London by train Forces Net

Extra trains to run from King’s Lynn into London King’s Cross in timetable update Lynn News

DLR

A new timetable for the Docklands Light Railway is coming into effect in a couple of weeks time, which will see more frequent services on all routes, especially in the evenings. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

Commuters living in neighbourhoods on the edge of London with some of the worst access to public transport are facing “cramped and uncomfortable” train journeys according to one MP. Yahoo News

Reading Council objects plans to remove rail travelcard to London Reading Chronicle

Book Review: London Tube Stations 1924-1961 ianVisits

Why we can’t speed up escalators to increase capacity City Monitor

Two Worlds Collide: When Pilots Try Their Hand At Driving Trains Simple Flying

And finally: Meet the modern-day Tube fluffers BBC News

