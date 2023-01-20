A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Tube workers’ union RMT hit out at unsafe staffing levels on the London Underground today following reports that waivers to safety regulations are being inappropriately used. Morning Star

Signalling upgrade on the Hammersmith & City line extended Diamond Geezer

Repairs to Bermondsey Tube Station’s sorry-looking sign have been delayed because Transport for London (TfL) can’t source the glass. Southwark News

A public inquiry that will seek to overturn the refusal for an oversite development around South Kensington tube station opens this week. ianVisits

Elizabeth line

The Elizabeth line is beating passenger number predictions since it started through running last November, with averages now exceeding 3.5 million passengers a week ianVisits

MTR Elizabeth line appoints new managing director Rail Staff

Mainline / Overground

Bushey is set to see more peak time trains from May, after commuter frustration over “unreliable, infrequent and overcrowded services”. Watford Observer

Two out of every five London trains was disrupted last year Independent

South West facing ‘at least a week’ of rail chaos after huge landslip destroys key line to London iNews

Southeastern boss could face new grilling over train service cuts 853

A lorry damaged a bridge at Bruce Grove on Friday morning, causing all routes between London Liverpool Street and Enfield Town, Cheshunt and Chingford to be suspended Standard

Loving the view: HS2 minister atop Colne Valley rail viaduct Times Series

Train station ticket office closures will benefit passengers, claims rail minister Independent

Learning from London Liverpool Street runaway Rail Tech

Brighton to London train line blocked again after flooding The Argus

Miscellaneous

A newly formed campaign group has warned of ‘traffic chaos’ should a proposed rail freight terminal be constructed on Green Belt land. Herts Advertiser

A Watford man was ordered to pay £935.30 after dodging a £6.30 train fare in London. Watford Observer

Jacobs has secured a role on a TfL contract for the provision of consultancy support to capital delivery teams, working together with construction and property consultant Gardiner and Theobald. NCE

Heart Dance radio host Toby Anstis was forced to defend himself on Tuesday after after calling the police following his ‘horrendous’ London Underground commute. Daily Mail

Mark Wild talks about the emergence of net zero as a key issue for construction, his love of the Elizabeth Line and the need to tackle the ‘boom and bust’ nature of construction Building

Britain’s rolling railway crisis is no joke The Washington Post

When Mr Jingles the cat was rescued from Dubai, little did he realise the adventures ahead of him when he ran away and ended up on the London Underground. Standard

The mysterious death of the London train station effect The Times (£)

And finally: The London Underground parody song came out 19 years ago and hardly anything has changed Lad Bible

The image above is from Jan 2021: The year a “railway” ran inside Westminster Abbey