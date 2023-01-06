A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Why are there so few tube lines in south London? City Monitor

Trips to Battersea Power Station increase fivefold after Tube opening. Telegraph (£)

Mainline / Overground

Angry passengers claimed on Thursday that rail unions had “lost the plot” with “selfish” walkouts that brought much of the network to a standstill. Standard

HS1 – which operates the UK leg of the Channel Tunnel railway line – is planning to open a new route from London straight to the vineyards of Bordeaux. Drinks Business

Over the Christmas break, Charing Cross station became the latest to have its old departure boards ripped out and replaced with brand new screens. ianVisits

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said he was prepared to leave the picket line and meet Transport Secretary Mark Harper on Tuesday morning in a bid to resolve the strike. Yahoo News

Miscellaneous

Sadiq Khan facing Tube and bus fares hike dilemma as mayor is urged to keep bus trips under £2 Standard

In Pictures: The satisfying symmetry of the London Underground Londonist

London transport faces new reality as strikes dominate BBC News

Fallout London has shared a Q4 progress update, revealing that the Underground now has “fully-rigged and animated train systems”. The Gamer

A 17-mile diversion route set up because of work to replace a bridge is “exceptional” and will be “disruptive”, Network Rail has admitted. BBC News

TfL want to turn an area known locally as ‘Bat Corner’ into a parking lot for 65 cars. Chiswick Calendar

A new children’s book celebrating women train drivers is encouraging young girls to consider the traditionally male profession as a career option in a bid to break down stereotypes in the job. Kent Online

Little noticed by the thousands of people who use London Bridge station, but above their heads are some of the oldest iron girders in the UK. ianVisits

And finally: Two ‘lost’ train carriages that are believed to have transported Titanic passengers to the dockside for their doomed maiden voyage have been discovered languishing in a yard after 110 years. Daily Mail

The image above is from Jan 2013: Google celebrates the London Underground with a Doodle