London Underground

Fire at North Wembley station affecting Bakerloo and London Overground Watford Observer

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail shows how major infrastructure projects can deliver long-term benefits to the nation if they are not derailed by naysayers, the new Transport Secretary has said. Standard

Woolwich Works says it has seen ticket sales leap by 70 per cent after the opening of the Elizabeth Line, which stops a few hundred metres from the arts venue. 853

Network Rail senior non-executive director Rob Brighouse has been asked to support a Department for Transport (DfT) study into the delivery of the Elizabeth line. NCE (£)

Mainline / Overground

HS2 has shown off revised plans for Euston station, with a public consultation opening this week. ianVisits

A long-running saga over the potential construction of a rail freight terminal [near Radlett] could be drawing to an end. Times Series

c2c is making changes to its December timetable including a new fast train from Southend to London during the morning rush hour. Echo News

Due to engineering works on the London Overground over the Christmas period, there’s a rare chance to travel over a bit of railway that the trains don’t usually use. ianVisits

A man has revealed how he saves £360 on one train journey to and from work by buying nine separate tickets. Hampshire Live

Disabled travellers warned of the ‘no go areas’ in South East London Local London

The operator behind Southern and Thameslink has announced its new timetable for December and some journey times will be reduced. The Argus

Controversial plans for a major redevelopment of Liverpool Street station have opened for public consultation. ianVisits

Eurostar and Southeastern trains cancelled after breakdowns on line Independent

Security staff at Eurostar in London have announced four days of strikes in the run-up to Christmas in the latest industrial action likely to disrupt the peak travel season. FT (£)

Miscellaneous

A man fraudulently claimed £35,000 in ‘delay repay’ compensation from Greater Anglia in just two weeks. Evening News

Blackheath man guilty of stabbing worker at Bromley South station News Shopper

More than 1,000 rail cleaning staff to strike over pay The Guardian

Tony Blair: TfL’s ban on Qatar ads during World Cup is ‘gesture politics’ Campaign (£)

Stop leaving rail ticket barriers open, says minister, as fare evasion bill hits £240m a year The Telegraph (£)

Why we need a train network like France’s The New Statesman

And finally: Lewis Capaldi gave people a shock by performing his new song Pointless on a random piano at St Pancras International train station. Virgin Radio

