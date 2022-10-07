A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

TfL reports Heathrow Airport taxi usage highest since 2010 despite Elizabeth Line opening Taxi Point

Mainline / Overground

Southeastern’s new timetable criticised by council, MP and watchdog BBC News

People living in three blocks of flats overlooking the huge HS2 building site at Euston are to be offered new homes away from the construction disruption. ianVisits

Departing Andy Byford hails ‘just beautiful’ Elizabeth Line as revenue and reliability impress OnLondon

The first of four tunnel boring machines have started digging HS2’s railway tunnels that will run under London from Euston to Ruislip. ianVisits

Three passengers were dragged along London Overground platforms in north London within the space of a week, the railway safety watchdog has revealed. BBC News

‘No way’ HS2 will be scrapped to prove fiscal responsibility, says minister Building

Council throws support behind new intercity train service between Carmarthen and London Paddington Swansea Bay News

London to Scotland sleeper service tipped for renationalisation The Guardian

Thameslink launches recruitment drive for female train drivers with £63k salary Express

Miscellaneous

Swan on train line between Staines and Egham delays commuters during rush hour Surrey Live

A huge scheme to redevelop Liverpool Street station which include proposals by Herzog & de Meuron for a 20-storey block above part of the concourse are expected to go in to City planners next spring, Building

CDO interview: Danny Gonzalez, chief digital and innovation officer, London North Eastern Railway Computer Weekly

Underneath Waterloo station, there’s a brand new, and almost entirely empty shopping centre that’s currently a spooky delight to explore. ianVisits

Maersk puts fresh produce trains on tracks between Valencia and the UK Rail Freight

And finally: A whole week of tube related trivia articles from Diamond Geezer

The image above is from October 2012: Unbuilt London: The City Terminus Railway