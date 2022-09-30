A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

New figures have revealed a huge increase in the number of times that staffing problems are causing lifts to be closed and step-free access suspended across London’s tube network. Disability News Service

The Northern line extension in south London has seen over 5 million journeys on the line to Battersea in its first year, Transport for London (TfL) has announced. ianVisits

A Cumbrian company is providing lights for trains on the Bakerloo line. In-Cumbria

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

The delayed opening of the Elizabeth line platforms at Bond Street tube station has been confirmed by Transport for London (TfL), and they will open on Monday 24th October. ianVisits

New Elizabeth line station at Bond Street will be my parting gift, says Andy Byford Standard

Elizabeth line reveals optimistic passenger numbers, but also software issues ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

On the railways, our current model is in need of reform, but choice is still essential in driving better services. New Statesman

A new link from East Croydon railway station to Addiscombe could soon open after a long wait. South London Press

‘Great British Railways is dead’: rail industry at lowest ebb since the days of Railtrack The Guardian

Miscellaneous

Beginning of the end of WFH? Tube and Elizabeth line hit new post-pandemic passenger records Standard

Around 5,000 people who work as contractors for Transport for London (TfL) are to be offered free travel to bring them in line with TfL’s own staff, the Mayor of London has announced. ianVisits

Research into 1930s commuting in London shows how public transport boosts the labour market The Conversation

Tube passenger ‘who tried to murder woman by pulling her on to the tracks at King’s Cross station’ is remanded in custody Daily Mail

Outgoing TfL chief: No Khan split and Elizabeth Line a career highlight CityAM

And finally: The History of the London Underground Map by Caroline Roope review – the lines of beauty The Guardian

—

The image above is from Sept 2014: Brunels’s original rail infrastructure excavated near Paddington Station