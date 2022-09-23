A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

The family of a dad-of-ten who was crushed to death between two underground trains are demanding Transport for London (Tfl) takes responsibility. Daily Star

Transport for London’s £655M project to upgrade Bank station into a

spacious, modern interchange is almost complete. GE Plus

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Win £150,000 of free advertising on the Elizabeth line Contagious

Case study | Crossrail Liverpool Street Station by SymTerra Place Tech

Paddington Elizabeth Line Station / Weston Williamson + Partners Arch Daily

Mainline / Overground

Rail passengers travelling to London face long delays after overhead line damage in Stevenage. ITV

Call to nationalise West Coast Mainline rail services between North Wales and London North Wales Live

HS2 has been granted an “extensive” injunction along the length of the high-speed line from London to Crewe to help tackle unlawful protests. BBC News

Mourners resort to watching Queen’s funeral on phones due to rail disruption MSN

A drivers’ strike in October will help mask the service failures of one of Britain’s main train operators The Guardian

New direct high-speed rail services connecting London and major tourist resorts in France could be up and running in five years after all, the chairman of Eurotunnel’s parent company has suggested. The Local

DLR

An excess of announcements Diamond Geezer

Miscellaneous

Transport for London (TfL) has announced that its top man, Andy Byford is resigning from the organisation. ianVisits

Labour MP Zarah Sultana blames rail delay on privatisation – while sitting on a publicly-owned train Telegraph

About 1 million people are expected to visit the central London area around the royal palaces for the Queen’s funeral, making it one of the busiest days ever for the capital’s transport network. The Guardian

TfL receives £500 million funding support from the Mayor of London ianVisits

And finally: A video of a model becoming frustrated with people getting in the way of her shot in a busy train station has sparked a furious debate on social media regarding photoshoots in public places. Peta Pixel

The image above is from Sept 2017: The project restoring London Underground’s Art-Deco era trains