A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
The family of a dad-of-ten who was crushed to death between two underground trains are demanding Transport for London (Tfl) takes responsibility. Daily Star
Transport for London’s £655M project to upgrade Bank station into a
spacious, modern interchange is almost complete. GE Plus
Elizabeth line / Crossrail
Win £150,000 of free advertising on the Elizabeth line Contagious
Case study | Crossrail Liverpool Street Station by SymTerra Place Tech
Paddington Elizabeth Line Station / Weston Williamson + Partners Arch Daily
Mainline / Overground
Rail passengers travelling to London face long delays after overhead line damage in Stevenage. ITV
Call to nationalise West Coast Mainline rail services between North Wales and London North Wales Live
HS2 has been granted an “extensive” injunction along the length of the high-speed line from London to Crewe to help tackle unlawful protests. BBC News
Mourners resort to watching Queen’s funeral on phones due to rail disruption MSN
A drivers’ strike in October will help mask the service failures of one of Britain’s main train operators The Guardian
New direct high-speed rail services connecting London and major tourist resorts in France could be up and running in five years after all, the chairman of Eurotunnel’s parent company has suggested. The Local
DLR
An excess of announcements Diamond Geezer
Miscellaneous
Transport for London (TfL) has announced that its top man, Andy Byford is resigning from the organisation. ianVisits
Labour MP Zarah Sultana blames rail delay on privatisation – while sitting on a publicly-owned train Telegraph
About 1 million people are expected to visit the central London area around the royal palaces for the Queen’s funeral, making it one of the busiest days ever for the capital’s transport network. The Guardian
TfL receives £500 million funding support from the Mayor of London ianVisits
And finally: A video of a model becoming frustrated with people getting in the way of her shot in a busy train station has sparked a furious debate on social media regarding photoshoots in public places. Peta Pixel
Diamond Geezer is right about the bloody announcements at Stratford. I’ve just bought some noise-cancelling headphones because they annoy me so much.
I especially dislike the cultural approbation of “Sorted” (as in For E’s an Wizz) by the fuzz.
Re ‘Transport for London’s £655M project to upgrade Bank station into a spacious, modern interchange is almost complete. GE Plus’
It implies that the new travelator between the Northern and Central lines at Bank is already open, this is incorrect surely? My understanding is that it is still yet to open.