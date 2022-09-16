A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
London Underground services suffered severe disruption on Monday morning due to “power supply problems”, Transport for London (TfL) said. The Guardian
Pimlico tube station’s 50th anniversay Diamond Geezer
Elizabeth line / Crossrail
The central section of the Elizabeth line, which is currently closed on Sundays will be open this coming Sunday (18th Sept) to help cope with demand as people come to London to commemorate The Queen. ianVisits
Mainline / Overground
Competition on the Channel Tunnel routes between London and continental Europe is desperately needed Independent
Avanti to introduce ‘relief trains’ between Manchester and London MEN
Trains fitted with lasers are to be used this autumn to remove the residue of fallen leaves from train lines. ianVisits
Rail strikes called off in wake of Queen’s death – but train drivers warn it’s only a postponement Independent
Work to turn a large HS2 railway construction site next to the M25 motorway into a large chalk stream wildlife haven has reached a milestone, with the millionth cubic metre of chalk laid out around the south portal of the Chiltern tunnel. ianVisits
Miscellaneous
London Underground employee loses claims for race discrimination and unfair dismissal after £2,100 went missing from ticket machines HR Director
A man who carried out a machete attack on a random Tube passenger has been jailed for life. ITV
A Tube passenger was lucky to survive after their head became crushed while they urinated between two moving train carriages. Daily Star
And finally: TfL urged to end ban on busking on the Tube during national mourning Standard
