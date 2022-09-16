Published by By Ian Mansfield Transport News No Comments ↓

A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

London Underground services suffered severe disruption on Monday morning due to “power supply problems”, Transport for London (TfL) said. The Guardian

Pimlico tube station’s 50th anniversay Diamond Geezer

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

The central section of the Elizabeth line, which is currently closed on Sundays will be open this coming Sunday (18th Sept) to help cope with demand as people come to London to commemorate The Queen. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

Competition on the Channel Tunnel routes between London and continental Europe is desperately needed Independent

Avanti to introduce ‘relief trains’ between Manchester and London MEN

Trains fitted with lasers are to be used this autumn to remove the residue of fallen leaves from train lines. ianVisits

Rail strikes called off in wake of Queen’s death – but train drivers warn it’s only a postponement Independent

Work to turn a large HS2 railway construction site next to the M25 motorway into a large chalk stream wildlife haven has reached a milestone, with the millionth cubic metre of chalk laid out around the south portal of the Chiltern tunnel. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

London Underground employee loses claims for race discrimination and unfair dismissal after £2,100 went missing from ticket machines HR Director

A man who carried out a machete attack on a random Tube passenger has been jailed for life. ITV

A Tube passenger was lucky to survive after their head became crushed while they urinated between two moving train carriages. Daily Star

And finally: TfL urged to end ban on busking on the Tube during national mourning Standard

