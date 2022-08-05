A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

London needs driverless Tube like Paris, says Grant Shapps BBC News

The four classic destination lightboxes at Earl’s Court tube station, dating from 1905 have started working again after they were restored and connected to a new signalling system being rolled out on the railway. ianVisits

An employment tribunal has ruled that an advanced train maintainer working for a division of London Underground was subject to detrimental treatment by his employer after being suspended for raising continued health and safety concerns relating to protected disclosures. IOSH Magazine

A large new tunnel is being dug underneath Euston station, by HS2, but not for HS2 – it’s for London Underground. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

A new Ilford station entrance is nearing completion but will not include any public toilets. Ilford Recorder

A train passenger has warned others after discovering an airline-style luggage allowance on budget UK rail firm Lumo – and those who go over could face extra charges The Mirror

Network Rail has a long standing plan to upgrade Plumstead station in southeast London to make it accessible but has had to file a number of applications following objections to earlier schemes. ianVisits

London Stansted Airport: Escaped Giant African tortoise brings trains to a halt as he blocks the tacks Herts Live

A brand new sleeper train will let passengers travel from London to Stockholm in less than 24 hours. EuroNews

Miscellaneous

A property fraud scheme which netted £13million of investors’ money by promising them properties along the Elizabeth Line has landed four men in jail. Berkshire Live

Political rivalry will keep Transport for London in eternal financial purgatory CityAM

Sir Peter Hendy: ‘Rail will go the same way as coal if unions get their way’ Telegraph (£)

Plans by Network Rail to install a digital advertising billboard on the railway bridge above Blackfriars Road have been turned down by Southwark Council after TfL raised road safety concerns. SE1

Children will love the novelty of the night train to Cornwall, just prepare for little sleep iNews

Loads of railway stations across London are getting a gardening makeover as Transport for London’s (TfL) annual staff gardening competition opens for entries. ianVisits

Passenger who skipped £10 train fare from Gerrards Cross to London Marylebone must pay £1,500 Bucks Free Press

People who carry out hate crimes on the London Underground rarely end up being charged or arrested, leaving thousands of victims without justice, VICE

After a lengthy wait, the London Transport Museum’s 1938 art-deco style tube train will be back on the tracks for a couple of days in September. ianVisits

A train fare dodger from Belvedere has been ordered to pay more than 100 times the price of the ticket he avoided paying for in court. News Shopper

And finally: All aboard the wild ride that is Francis Bourgeois Gentleman’s Journal

—

The image above is from August 2017: DLR tunnel to Bank station is being extended