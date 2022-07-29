Published by Transport News 1 Comment ↓

A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

The image above is from July 2013: London Underground Signal Box gets Listed Status

London Underground

Investigation underway after Amersham track worker struck by London Underground train Buckinghamshire Live

TfL testing a world-first idea for cooling the London Underground ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Ending main contractor involvement at Bond Street station early has saved TfL just shy of £100M, according to the Greater London Authority oversight committee’s latest assessment of TfL procurement. NCE

How London’s new subway line helped create the biggest man-made nature reserve in Europe ZME Science

Mainline / Overground

Paddington station: Platform blocked after wheelie bin falls on rails BBC News

London mayor Sadiq Khan has said the new Barking Riverside Overground station will be a “game changer” as he warned public transport around the capital still faces cuts. Standard

Commuters on South Western Railway (SWR) are being promised better WiFi and more station toilets, benches and waiting rooms. South London Press

High Speed 2 did not adequately stress the benefits the high-speed railway would bring to the UK, industry figures have said. Construction News

Miscellaneous

TfL was granted a week extension of the current government funding. City AM

Man racially abuses police officer after robbery attempt on District Line Local London

A train fare dodger from Croydon has been ordered to pay nearly £400 over a dodged £8 fare. News Shopper

Elderly victims duped in £13 million Crossrail homes fraud Standard

And finally: Concealed parts of Shepherd’s Bush tube station dating from its original construction in 1900 will be visible again, as the London Transport Museum adds the station to its itinerary of Hidden London tours. ianVisits

One comment
  1. Kirk Martin says:
    29 July 2022 at 11:12 am

    The photo you have used today is, I’m pretty sure, the signal box at Liverpool Street no longer used as a manual box but possibly containing in equipment. Atone time there was a junction here with tracks to the main line station allowing trains from Shenfield to travel out from Paddington a long time before Ctossrail!

    Reply

