A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Welsh woman rescued off London Underground track at last moment after fall from platform Wales Online

London Underground Line U-Turns Over Rush-Hour Closure Plan BNN Bloomberg

The RMT’s long running strike every weekend on the Night Tube has been suspended after TfL made an offer that the RMT union says was acceptable. ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

TfL funding wrangle sparking brain drain as worries over Crossrail completion resurface Building

I drove the first train on London’s new $25 billion railway. I dread the early shifts but still never get bored of the job. Insider

Mainline / Overground

Early this morning, the London Overground extension to Barking Riverside station opened, linking a future large housing estate to the rest of London. ianVisits

A train service between towns in Berkshire and London has been slammed as ‘ridiculously slow’. Berkshire Live

Britain’s rail services severely disrupted as heatwave damage is repaired The Guardian

London Victoria station is going to become easier to use as a £30 million upgrade starts work on tidying up the ticket barriers and clusters of shops. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

Chronic fare dodgers are to be banned from the Tube under a new crackdown after concerns that evasion is costing Transport for London “significantly” more than £100million a year. Standard

Student caused Tube chaos when he sat on the platform edge to pose for a selfie Court News (£)

Brian Mellitt, Railtrack and Tube engineering chief who pioneered ‘moving block’ signalling – obituary Telegraph (£)

Heatwave: Fewer commuters as London swelters in hottest day of year BBC News

And finally: A man who boarded a sleeper train bound for London snoozed all night while the service remained stationary in Glasgow. BBC News

The image above is from July 2017: The early plans for the DLR to be a Tram not a Train