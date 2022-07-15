A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

The expansion of mobile phone coverage in the London Underground is expanding, with five stations confirmed to go live within the next six months. ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

All aboard London’s new subway line, a project that leaves S.F.’s Central Subway in the dust San Francisco Chronicle

TfL’s Elizabeth line Committee has confirmed that it is now seeing an average of 200,000 journeys each day on the new section of the Elizabeth line between Abbey Wood and Paddington. ianVisits

The Elizabeth Line showpiece station at Paddington transforms London travel with efficiency, capacity, space and light RIBA Journal

Mainline / Overground

More than £100m was spent redesigning HS2’s new station at Euston, it has emerged. Construction News (£)

London Overground train driver ‘fell asleep’ before Enfield Town derailment Standard

The Barking Riverside extension of the London Overground will open to passengers on 18th July. Diamond Geezer

Train services had to be suspended after a fire on a bridge in Battersea, South London, between Victoria and Brixton with services to be affected due to reduced speed Mirror

Last chance to ride Greater Anglia’s old Class 317 trains this weekend ianVisits

Miscellaneous

A carving of a swastika has been discovered on a London Underground carriage. Campaign Against Antisemitism

E-Scooter riders prosecuted by Transport for London after Tube ban Standard

A man has been fined hundreds of pounds for failing to buy a train ticket to London. Oxford Mail

Unpredictable trains are not the alternative to strike-free cars Auto Express

A pickpocket caught red-handed was jailed just two days later, after swiping a phone off an unsuspecting commuter at Kings Cross station. Islington Gazette

The capital’s transport chief says he will “make no apology” for offering bonuses to executives if Transport for London breaks even by next year. Standard

RMT union bosses were accused of ‘bullying’ members into going on strike yesterday as a threatening letter sent to a worker who refused to walk out emerged. Daily Mail

TfL defends banning water brand’s ‘distasteful’ aubergine advert Standard

Transport for London gets an extension to its government funding deal ianVisits

And finally: 10 great films set at train stations BFI

The image above is from November 2017: A list of London’s fictional tube stations