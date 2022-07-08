A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

TfL has appointed Costain to design critical upgrades to the signalling infrastructure on the Piccadilly line. Construction

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Why the Elizabeth line marks a new era for out-of-home (OOH) advertising design Media Leader

TfL has confirmed that it is now seeing an average of 200,000 journeys each day on the new section of the Elizabeth line between Abbey Wood and Paddington. ianVisits

Perhaps the UK’s most complex engineering project for 100 years, the Elizabeth Line opened last month. Hugh Pearman discovered a deceptively spacious station at Liverpool Street RIBA Journal

Curran Brown tested out the Elizabeth line to see just how accessible it is for wheelchair users. Londonist

Maidenhead Station’s Crossrail preparation forecourt works went £212,000 over budget Windsor Observer

The best things to do at each new stop of the Elizabeth Line CN Traveller <– includes the amazing sentence “Abbey Wood is not necessarily known for its wide breadth of interesting restaurants”

Mainline / Overground

Construction work on HS2’s Old Oak Common station in West London is now shifting focus towards excavation and preparing the site for tunnelling following completion of the station’s box structure. NCE (£)

A new southern side entrance has opened on the London Overground’s westbound platform at Hackney Central station removing the need to use the footbridge to leave the station. ianVisits

HS2 scrapped ‘world-class’ Euston ambitions for ‘highly functional’ approach Architects Journal (£)

HS2: Images show new design for ventilation shaft for tunnel BBC News

Multiple trains were cancelled [on Monday] evening after a lorry crashed into a bridge outside of Shortlands station in Bromley. Local London

A new entrance has opened on the northbound platform at Imperial Wharf station in Chelsea Harbour to help reduce overcrowding on the narrow staircase that leads to the existing entrance. ianVisits

Greater Anglia train disruption: Stratford incident leaves railway ‘lines blocked’ through Essex on Thursday Essex Live

Passengers complain of overcrowding on Great Western Railway services Wales Online

Decision on new high-speed train between Eastbourne and London St Pancras ‘close’ Sussex World

c2c rail staff set for strike action this summer Echo News

Miscellaneous

A woman has been fined for breaking Covid lockdown rules at a west London underground station 19 months ago. Bournemouth Echo

‘My wheelchair journey around London – from fighting for space to being left on trains’ Mirror

Goole: Siemens’ train factory to expand with components factory BBC News

Dagenham man jailed for pressing groin against pregnant woman on London Underground train EssexLive

And finally: Queer couple getting engaged on Tube during Pride in London sparks fierce debate Pink

—

The image above is from July 2012: An unusual train movement on the London Underground