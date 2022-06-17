A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Plans to upgrade Leyton tube station in East London have received a boost after the Mayor of London approved additional funding to complete design work on the plans for the station. ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Maynard Appoints Elizabeth Line Design Chief Costar (£)

The Elizabeth line trains running through the core tunnels averaged service reliability of 97.8% over the first five days of service, with 100% delivered for three of those five days. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

All Greater Anglia train lines between Ilford and Stratford were been blocked after a line-side fire, causing cancellations and delays to the trains on Saturday afternoon Essex Live

Hitachi Rail starts static testing of Avanti West Coast’s new train fleet Railway Technology

TfL says that it is bringing forward the launch of London Overground services on the extension to Barking Riverside, ianVisits

HS2: supplier sought for £20m tower crane work at Old Oak Common Construction News

Eurostar’s direct train services to Amsterdam could end in 2024 when major work starts on revamping Amsterdam’s central station, Dutch News

DLR

This weekend there will be a chance to see a steam locomotive on the DLR — as a 150-year old engine will be on display at Poplar DLR depot. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

London Tory rebel MPs urged by Mayor and Assembly members from three parties to back ‘long-term’ TfL funding deal OnLondon

TfL funding crisis deepens with fresh row over pensions reform Sky News

A new splash of colour has brightened up a corner of Camberwell – thanks to the influence of artist Anish Kapoor. South London Press

Lewisham man fined nearly £400 over dodged £4 train ticket Local London

Inside BTP’s Force Control Rooms and First Contact Centre BTP News

Problems with rail replacement bus services Diamond Geezer

And finally: Disability charity Co-Chair awarded MBE for services to public transport for disabled people Charity Today

—

The image above is from May 2018: Hackney Wick’s brutalist new London Overground station opens