A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

London Tube strike: Commuters faced ‘chaos’ during staff walkout BBC News

Rents in London’s Nine Elms Soar After Northern Line Extension BNN Bloomberg

During Platinum Jubilee weekend London Underground returned to pre-pandemic passenger levels for first time CityAM

Tube strike disruption to get even worse as second union joins London Underground walkout later in June 2022 i News

TFL to upgrade Piccadilly Line between Sudbury Hill and Alperton Local Times

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Elizabeth Line: TfL chief Andy Byford admits train fault but says ‘no risk’ to public Standard

Homeworking must not put us off projects like Crossrail Centre for Cities

I commuted on the new $25 billion railway across London that cost me $3 and arrived at work 20 minutes early. It’s transformed my journey. Insider

Recently-departed Crossrail chief executive Mark Wild has backed Bond Street to become the “jewel in Crossrail’s crown” when it enters service later this year. NCE (£)

Mainline / Overground

Eurostar: Call for ‘swift’ resumption of service in Kent BBC News

The railway between New Cross and St Johns in southeast London will be closed over a number of weekends later this summer due to track replacement work. ianVisits

A wheelchair user was trapped on a train after staff failed to turn up with a ramp despite him booking assistance. BBC News

Rail trespasser in Potters Bar delays 101 trains on main line out of London Independent

A report by a high-speed rail lobby group is calling for improved links between HS1 and HS2 in London to encourage more people to switch from planes to trains. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

Journeycall, a call centre, will manage customer service handling for Oyster cards, Santander Cycle Hire and correspondence for people travelling in London. The National

TfL’s revenues over the past financial year nearly doubled as the economy recovered from the pandemic, but still fell far short of where it needs to be as passenger numbers are still below pre-pandemic levels. ianVisits

Op-ed: In rail transport, here’s what London got right that New York keeps getting wrong Crains New York (£)

And finally: “The Tube Challenge Is Near Impossible Since The Northern Line Extension” Londonist

—

The image above is from June 2020: The time the London Underground reached Windsor