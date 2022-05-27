A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

A formal investigation has been launched by Transport for London (TfL) after an issue with wheels on Tube trains forced the entire Metropolitan line fleet to be checked over. BBC News

A tube driver on the Northern Line has been making everyone’s day with her witty commentary over the train’s tannoy, and going the extra mile to make passengers smile. Indy100

Piccadilly line trains will start to call at South Kensington tube station again next week – from Wednesday 1st June following work to replace all five escalators in the station. ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Remembering the disabled activists who campaigned for an accessible Elizabeth Line Charity Today

Novelist & historian of London Gillian Tindall, author of A Tunnel Through Time, A New Route for an Old London Journey, introduces the Elizabeth line. Spitalfields Life

Behind the late arrival of the Elizabeth Line lies a long history of altered plans and local funding that stretches back into the last century OnLondon

Tube wars of 20th Century – how the Liz Line fought the Jubilee OnLondon

Boris Johnson claims TfL ‘hasn’t got business plan’ for Crossrail 2 Local London

To cheers as the doors closed, the very first Elizabeth line train to run through central London departed a packed Abbey Wood station at 6:30 this morning. ianVisits

Viral train enthusiast Francis Bourgeois has been one of the first people to ride London’s new Elizabeth Line, and has of course shared wholesome footage of the journey for fans. Indy100

Crossrail opening is a reminder of what might have been for Watford Watford Observer

Mainline / Overground

A scheme costing nearly £11 million to make Petts Wood railway station fully accessible for the first time is about to get underway. ianVisits

Catch a London Overground train to Battersea Park station ianVisits

Miscellaneous

How To Walk Underground from Liverpool Street to Farringdon Diamond Geezer

Former London Underground worker who built an elaborate wooden house on a London pavement is now in emergency accommodation. Big Issue

And finally: eBay trader makes £300 selling Elizabeth Line Oyster cards as souvenirs Daily Mail

—

The image above is from May 2017: Riding the Parliamentary Train out of Paddington