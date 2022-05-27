A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
A formal investigation has been launched by Transport for London (TfL) after an issue with wheels on Tube trains forced the entire Metropolitan line fleet to be checked over. BBC News
A tube driver on the Northern Line has been making everyone’s day with her witty commentary over the train’s tannoy, and going the extra mile to make passengers smile. Indy100
Piccadilly line trains will start to call at South Kensington tube station again next week – from Wednesday 1st June following work to replace all five escalators in the station. ianVisits
Elizabeth line / Crossrail
Remembering the disabled activists who campaigned for an accessible Elizabeth Line Charity Today
Novelist & historian of London Gillian Tindall, author of A Tunnel Through Time, A New Route for an Old London Journey, introduces the Elizabeth line. Spitalfields Life
Behind the late arrival of the Elizabeth Line lies a long history of altered plans and local funding that stretches back into the last century OnLondon
Tube wars of 20th Century – how the Liz Line fought the Jubilee OnLondon
Boris Johnson claims TfL ‘hasn’t got business plan’ for Crossrail 2 Local London
To cheers as the doors closed, the very first Elizabeth line train to run through central London departed a packed Abbey Wood station at 6:30 this morning. ianVisits
Viral train enthusiast Francis Bourgeois has been one of the first people to ride London’s new Elizabeth Line, and has of course shared wholesome footage of the journey for fans. Indy100
Crossrail opening is a reminder of what might have been for Watford Watford Observer
Mainline / Overground
A scheme costing nearly £11 million to make Petts Wood railway station fully accessible for the first time is about to get underway. ianVisits
Catch a London Overground train to Battersea Park station ianVisits
Miscellaneous
How To Walk Underground from Liverpool Street to Farringdon Diamond Geezer
Former London Underground worker who built an elaborate wooden house on a London pavement is now in emergency accommodation. Big Issue
And finally: eBay trader makes £300 selling Elizabeth Line Oyster cards as souvenirs Daily Mail
The image above is from May 2017: Riding the Parliamentary Train out of Paddington
