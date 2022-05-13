A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

As they had threatened to do, the RMT union has expanded its ongoing Night Tube strikes to include the Jubilee line. ianVisits

TfL seeks bidders for Elephant & Castle station upgrade ianVisits

The closed bank branch of the Northern line will reopen to passengers from Monday 16th May, TfL has confirmed. ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

London has paid for the Elizabeth Line, the whole country is benefiting from it OnLondon

Ten years, three London mayors and £19 billion — Crossrail will change the capital forever Standard

Who says Britain can’t pull off big, bold building projects any more! Daily Mail

Elizabeth Line “more mannered” than Jubilee predecessor says head of architecture Dezeen

Look out for a limited edition Oyster Card appearing in tube stations ahead of the Elizabeth line’s grand opening in a couple of weeks time. ianVisits

It’s four years late and has a cringe-worthy name, but I don’t care – the Elizabeth Line will make London better. New Statesman

Elizabeth line: London unveils new Tube line, 10 stories underground Washington Post

The latest addition to the London Underground is restrained and austere, with touches that echo older glories FT (£)

Crossrail station interchange times Diamond Geezer

Mainline / Overground

c2c London to Shoebury line set for new 720 Aventra trains Echo News

Elephant & Castle gains new direct rail link to Finsbury Park SE1

An investigation has begun after a fire in a tunnel being constructed for the HS2 high-speed rail line. BBC News

Hither Green station expansion plans cause fury and fears Local London

Rail travellers will soon have fewer weekday peak time services between Watford Junction and London Euston. Watford Observer

Memorial services have been held to remember those who died in the Potters Bar rail crash 20 years ago. BBC News

RAIB announce investigation after London bound Lumo train does 3 times the speed limit near Peterborough Rail Advent

DLR

TfL has apologised to a journalist who said he was racially profiled by a ticket inspector at a DLR station in east London. BBC News

Miscellaneous

TfL commissioner Andy Byford: “Our job is to make the political masters look good” Prospect

Network Rail chair Sir Peter Hendy: If we don’t cut costs, they’ll sack me The Times (£)

HSRG publish new report on how to shift air travellers to rail Global Railway Review

And finally: Britain’s royal railways – the stations and lines with regal connections Royal Central

—

The image above is from May 2018: The year a DLR train visited Manchester