A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
As they had threatened to do, the RMT union has expanded its ongoing Night Tube strikes to include the Jubilee line. ianVisits
TfL seeks bidders for Elephant & Castle station upgrade ianVisits
The closed bank branch of the Northern line will reopen to passengers from Monday 16th May, TfL has confirmed. ianVisits
Elizabeth line / Crossrail
London has paid for the Elizabeth Line, the whole country is benefiting from it OnLondon
Ten years, three London mayors and £19 billion — Crossrail will change the capital forever Standard
Who says Britain can’t pull off big, bold building projects any more! Daily Mail
Elizabeth Line “more mannered” than Jubilee predecessor says head of architecture Dezeen
Look out for a limited edition Oyster Card appearing in tube stations ahead of the Elizabeth line’s grand opening in a couple of weeks time. ianVisits
It’s four years late and has a cringe-worthy name, but I don’t care – the Elizabeth Line will make London better. New Statesman
Elizabeth line: London unveils new Tube line, 10 stories underground Washington Post
The latest addition to the London Underground is restrained and austere, with touches that echo older glories FT (£)
Crossrail station interchange times Diamond Geezer
Mainline / Overground
c2c London to Shoebury line set for new 720 Aventra trains Echo News
Elephant & Castle gains new direct rail link to Finsbury Park SE1
An investigation has begun after a fire in a tunnel being constructed for the HS2 high-speed rail line. BBC News
Hither Green station expansion plans cause fury and fears Local London
Rail travellers will soon have fewer weekday peak time services between Watford Junction and London Euston. Watford Observer
Memorial services have been held to remember those who died in the Potters Bar rail crash 20 years ago. BBC News
RAIB announce investigation after London bound Lumo train does 3 times the speed limit near Peterborough Rail Advent
DLR
TfL has apologised to a journalist who said he was racially profiled by a ticket inspector at a DLR station in east London. BBC News
Miscellaneous
TfL commissioner Andy Byford: “Our job is to make the political masters look good” Prospect
Network Rail chair Sir Peter Hendy: If we don’t cut costs, they’ll sack me The Times (£)
HSRG publish new report on how to shift air travellers to rail Global Railway Review
And finally: Britain’s royal railways – the stations and lines with regal connections Royal Central
The image above is from May 2018: The year a DLR train visited Manchester
New Elephant to Finsbury Park route? So Thameslink 2000 still wasn’t quite finished. Is it now?