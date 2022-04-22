A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Rise in London Underground passengers reported to police for ‘intrusive staring’ ITV

Unite members at TfL and London Underground ballot for industrial action over pensions Pensions Age

The trial of mobile phone coverage on the Jubilee line extension has come to an end, but it’s been replaced with a permanent network, as part of plans to expand coverage across the London Underground. ianVisits

A railway worker was taken to hospital after she was hit by a train over the bank holiday weekend. Watford Observer

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Elizabeth line purple creates new challenge for island firm AJ Wells & Son Island Echo

The opening of the new Elizabeth Line could see the number of taxi journeys from Heathrow fall until the ‘initial novelty wears off’ warns taxi trade representative. Taxi Point

Crossrail’s predicted Elizabeth line journey times ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

Volunteers needed to help improve Enfield Lock, Brimsdown and Meridian Water stations Enfield Dispatch

Alton to London railway line users’ group needs new leadership Alton Herald

New figures from Greater Anglia show passenger numbers on the mainline to London still have not recovered. East Anglian Daily Times

Investigation launched after London bound Lumo train applies emergency brake at Peterborough Rail Advent

Govia Thameslink, Eurostar, Southeastern and HS1 train cleaners to strike over wages and sick pay ITV

Miscellaneous

An engineer with a visual impairment raised over £1700 for the charity that supports him after visiting all 272 London Underground stations. AOP

The stakes are simply too high to let London’s transport network fall into managed decline Left Foot Forward

A shocking video shows a bike exploding after it was thrown on the train tracks in Sidcup. Local London

Another attempt to resurrect the Watford to Croxley rail link ianVisits

And finally: Onboard the disco train that transported Burnley fans to London in the 1970s Lancs Live

The image above is from April 2019: Fancy owning a Tube roundel coffee table?