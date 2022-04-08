A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Transport for London is removing a noise reduction system from the Northern line track between South Wimbledon and Morden. Local London

London Underground: Tube noise complaints on the rise BBC News

A set of new tunnels being dug between the Bakerloo line platforms at Paddington have been successfully completed despite the challenging conditions they presented. ianVisits

Two strikes on the Tube network last month cost Transport for London an estimated £13m, City Hall has said. BBC News

Mainline / Overground

The opening of Ilford’s new station entrance has been delayed by at least a month due to the “poor condition” of the bridge underneath. Yellow Advertiser

Heathrow Express will launch an Onboard Entertainment platform, replacing all physical publications previously available to passengers with free online alternatives. Global Railway Review

Eurostar has reopened the cocktail bars within its Business Premier lounges in both London and Paris, following temporary closure during the pandemic. Business Traveller

Network Rail has awarded phase 5 of a four-year package of upgrades to modernise 1980s track and signalling on the lines into London Victoria station to Alstom Rail Advent

The last ever British Rail Class 455 train to run on Southern Railway tracks will be running a special all-day tour on the last day of the trains being in passenger service. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

A railway station platform worker has seen off his final departure following a 50-year career. Watford Observer

A train driver is suing London Underground for up to £1 million after a bang on his head at work has left him with ‘unprompted bouts of rudeness’. Lad Bible

Police probe ‘Nazi salute’ at Jewish train passenger wearing Ukraine badge Jewish News

Easter holiday rush sends Tube passenger numbers close to pre-pandemic levels Standard

You’ve Heard Of Blue Plaques, But Have You Spotted The Red Transport Plaques? Londonist

Keir Starmer says government must ‘step up’ over long-term Transport for London funding OnLondon

Calling on colleagues to put their out of office on and go for after work drinks, South Western Railway is offering a free round of drinks on them every Thursday this month. Local Guardian

And finally: Designer behind London Underground seat fabric honoured with blue plaque Standard

The image above is from April 2013: Roman remains found by new entrance to Bank tube station