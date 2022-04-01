A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

The Northern line has been labelled the Tube’s noisiest after being the subject of more complaints from people living nearby than any other in the past four years. Standard

Behind the scenes at Bank tube station’s huge upgrade project ianVisits

Jeremy Clarkson is a man of the people as he travels on packed tube: ‘Fuel prices must be high!’ Metro

The two strikes that virtually shut the Tube earlier this month cost Transport for London an estimated £13 million in lost fares, Sadiq Khan has revealed. Standard

It’s just two stops and opened during a pandemic, but the Northern line extension to Battersea power station has already clocked up its 2 millionth journey. ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Supply issues coupled with site access restraints delayed tier one contractors from demobilising at Crossrail’s Paddington station before the end of last year, it has been revealed. NCE

Looking ahead to the introduction of Night Crossrail Diamond Geezer

Mainline / Overground

Covid-19 staff absences lead to St Albans and Watford train cancellations Herts Advertiser

Eurostar could face rival high speed rail service as Getlink in talks with Spanish rail firm Renfe Kent Online

Network Rail are stuck between commuter rock and football hard place over FA Cup travel chaos Offside Rule

Buses are to replace trains on the Hertford East line for eight days in a row. Work to extend the platforms at Hertford East and Ware is due to begin on Monday, April 11 until Monday, April 18. Hertfordshire Mercury

A new off-peak weekday train service between Blackfriars and Maidstone began last month. SE1

Rail upgrade to increase train frequency at Meridian Water station ianVisits

Terrifying moment man nearly gets hit by train in north London Standard

Uxbridge College students working towards careers in construction or science are benefiting from work experience on the HS2 high speed rail link. Local Times

London shouldn’t be levelled down as the UK is levelled up The capital’s new railway highlights woes elsewhere and is a provocation to some FT (£)

DLR

Poplar fire closes DLR and leaves 28,000 without power BBC News

Miscellaneous

A visually impaired man from Elgin has raised over £1,500 for a north-east charity after completing ‘The Tube Challenge’ last week. Northern Scot

Elephant & Castle rail bridge to be decorated with hand-painted ads SE1

A woman is facing court later this week for assaulting a string of people on the London Underground over the last three years. Courtnews (£)

And finally: Woman’s TikTok of LNER train on way to Darlington goes viral Northern Echo

—

The image above is from March 2015: Abseilers installing art inside Westminster tube station