A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

London Tube drivers in line for big pay rise from April Standard

The closure of the Northern line bank branch has reached the halfway point as the Bank station upgrade is on target to open in the middle of May. ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Inside London’s new $25B ‘Super Tube’ CNN

The Elizabeth line is entering the final phases of testing and software upgrades ahead of opening the line to the public, TfL’s Commissioner, Andy Byford has confirmed. ianVisits

When Crossrail’s tunnels were bored, millions of tonnes of clay was dislodged. Where did it end up? BBC News

Mainline / Overground

Anti-HS2 protests have cost high speed rail project ‘just under £122 million’ so far Bucks Live

Walsall-based Barhale has been appointed to a major supplier contract at London’s HS2 Euston station. Insider

HS2 begins audit of firms following revelations about oligarch with stake in tunnelling contractor Building

Behind the scenes at HS2’s gigantic Colne Valley viaduct factory ianVisits

Wishing upon a (Euro)star: London-Disneyland Paris services resume from Friday CityAM

Night Riviera train service between Cornwall and London has restarted Cornish Times

Miscellaneous

Three rail passengers from south Essex have been fined for dodging train fares in London. Echo News

Charles Holden’s sci-fi Southgate tube station is always something to behold, but this week it’s even trippier thanks to a temporary installation by a local artist. Londonist

In the case of Ovu v London Underground, the Court considered whether Mr Ovu had been a trespasser at the time of his death and whether the London Underground owed him a duty of care. Lexology

When the enlarged Whitechapel station opened last year, the Mayor of Tower Hamlets asked for signs to be added in the Bengali language. And now they have been. ianVisits

Trainline readies for fresh challenges from launch of Great British Railways Computer Weekly

Pupils of Waterloo school and rail staff mark a century since Victory Arch was opened at station London News Online

The secret rail replacement bus to the tube’s least used station Diamond Geezer

And finally: Hundreds of cars trundle through Brixton on long rail freight train Brixton Buzz

—

The image above is from March 2020: How the London Underground tried to extend the Bakerloo line to Dartford