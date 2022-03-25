A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
London Tube drivers in line for big pay rise from April Standard
The closure of the Northern line bank branch has reached the halfway point as the Bank station upgrade is on target to open in the middle of May. ianVisits
Elizabeth line / Crossrail
Inside London’s new $25B ‘Super Tube’ CNN
The Elizabeth line is entering the final phases of testing and software upgrades ahead of opening the line to the public, TfL’s Commissioner, Andy Byford has confirmed. ianVisits
When Crossrail’s tunnels were bored, millions of tonnes of clay was dislodged. Where did it end up? BBC News
Mainline / Overground
Anti-HS2 protests have cost high speed rail project ‘just under £122 million’ so far Bucks Live
Walsall-based Barhale has been appointed to a major supplier contract at London’s HS2 Euston station. Insider
HS2 begins audit of firms following revelations about oligarch with stake in tunnelling contractor Building
Behind the scenes at HS2’s gigantic Colne Valley viaduct factory ianVisits
Wishing upon a (Euro)star: London-Disneyland Paris services resume from Friday CityAM
Night Riviera train service between Cornwall and London has restarted Cornish Times
Miscellaneous
Three rail passengers from south Essex have been fined for dodging train fares in London. Echo News
Charles Holden’s sci-fi Southgate tube station is always something to behold, but this week it’s even trippier thanks to a temporary installation by a local artist. Londonist
In the case of Ovu v London Underground, the Court considered whether Mr Ovu had been a trespasser at the time of his death and whether the London Underground owed him a duty of care. Lexology
When the enlarged Whitechapel station opened last year, the Mayor of Tower Hamlets asked for signs to be added in the Bengali language. And now they have been. ianVisits
Trainline readies for fresh challenges from launch of Great British Railways Computer Weekly
Pupils of Waterloo school and rail staff mark a century since Victory Arch was opened at station London News Online
The secret rail replacement bus to the tube’s least used station Diamond Geezer
And finally: Hundreds of cars trundle through Brixton on long rail freight train Brixton Buzz
—
The image above is from March 2020: How the London Underground tried to extend the Bakerloo line to Dartford
