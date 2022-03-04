A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

A reinterpretation of the traditional London Underground roundel will be installed above the main entrance to Westminster tube station. Londonist

Tube strike: All London Underground stations closed today and Thursday over walkout TfL says is ‘unnecessary’ Sky News

The Borough High Street entrance to the London Underground could get an upgrade to reduce the amount of crowding on the high street, under plans being discussed with a property developer. ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

A look at the arrival of the Elizabeth line on tube maps Diamond Geezer

The Crossrail project is still going to require a final injection of around £150 million to complete the railway, the latest TfL figures have confirmed. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

Diaphragm walls: Constructing HS2’s Old Oak Common station GE Plus

A man has been arrested after two police officers were assaulted while removing a trespasser from railway tracks in east London. Romford Recorder

Plans to build a new second entrance at the overcrowded Surrey Quays station on the London Overground are now open for public comments about how the new station will look. ianVisits

Beware of criminals who search and steal from you while posing as police officers at Paddington Station, the Metropolitan Police has told commuters. LBC

Computer glitch halts Caledonian Sleeper in latest setback for hi-tech train fleet The Scotsman

South Western Railway has released a campaign encouraging people to use its service to reconnect with friends, family and co-workers. The Drum

LNER offered free UK travel for stranded British Airways customers The Scotsman

Eurostar to let Ukrainian refugees travel to Britain for free on its trains Independent

A project by Network Rail to upgrade Peckham Rye Station in South London has submitted its planning application to Southwark Council following a couple of years of consultation work with local groups. ianVisits

Main rail line connecting Brighton and London reopens after nine day closure The Argus

Rail cleaners to strike in March affecting services across London and south east including Eurostar ITV

Miscellaneous

A woman from Lewisham has been fined more than £400 after travelling on a train without a valid ticket. News Shopper

Sadiq Khan booed at NME awards over London Underground strike action Independent

Transport for London (TfL) has secured another short-term funding agreement with the government that will run for the next four months, until 24th June 2022. ianVisits

HS2 may have been controversial, but it has also given rise to the biggest archaeological excavation in British history. The Guardian

Does the government really need to run Transport for London by remote control? OnLondon

Book a day-trip by steam train in 2022 ianVisits

And finally: Artist needs £3k to make Holloway station mural dream come true Islington Gazette

—

The image above is from March 2012: How TfL is planning for the Olympics traffic deluge