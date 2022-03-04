A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
A reinterpretation of the traditional London Underground roundel will be installed above the main entrance to Westminster tube station. Londonist
Tube strike: All London Underground stations closed today and Thursday over walkout TfL says is ‘unnecessary’ Sky News
The Borough High Street entrance to the London Underground could get an upgrade to reduce the amount of crowding on the high street, under plans being discussed with a property developer. ianVisits
Elizabeth line / Crossrail
A look at the arrival of the Elizabeth line on tube maps Diamond Geezer
The Crossrail project is still going to require a final injection of around £150 million to complete the railway, the latest TfL figures have confirmed. ianVisits
Mainline / Overground
Diaphragm walls: Constructing HS2’s Old Oak Common station GE Plus
A man has been arrested after two police officers were assaulted while removing a trespasser from railway tracks in east London. Romford Recorder
Plans to build a new second entrance at the overcrowded Surrey Quays station on the London Overground are now open for public comments about how the new station will look. ianVisits
Beware of criminals who search and steal from you while posing as police officers at Paddington Station, the Metropolitan Police has told commuters. LBC
Computer glitch halts Caledonian Sleeper in latest setback for hi-tech train fleet The Scotsman
South Western Railway has released a campaign encouraging people to use its service to reconnect with friends, family and co-workers. The Drum
LNER offered free UK travel for stranded British Airways customers The Scotsman
Eurostar to let Ukrainian refugees travel to Britain for free on its trains Independent
A project by Network Rail to upgrade Peckham Rye Station in South London has submitted its planning application to Southwark Council following a couple of years of consultation work with local groups. ianVisits
Main rail line connecting Brighton and London reopens after nine day closure The Argus
Rail cleaners to strike in March affecting services across London and south east including Eurostar ITV
Miscellaneous
A woman from Lewisham has been fined more than £400 after travelling on a train without a valid ticket. News Shopper
Sadiq Khan booed at NME awards over London Underground strike action Independent
Transport for London (TfL) has secured another short-term funding agreement with the government that will run for the next four months, until 24th June 2022. ianVisits
HS2 may have been controversial, but it has also given rise to the biggest archaeological excavation in British history. The Guardian
Does the government really need to run Transport for London by remote control? OnLondon
Book a day-trip by steam train in 2022 ianVisits
And finally: Artist needs £3k to make Holloway station mural dream come true Islington Gazette
