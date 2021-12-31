A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Waterloo and City line suspended until early January ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

A “structural issue” at Ilford station is threatening to delay the final work left to do on Network Rail’s programme of Crossrail station upgrades. NCE

A shortage of developer funding has left an £8 million hole in the cost of paying for the fit-out of Woolwich’s future Elizabeth line station. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

HS2 boss heralds ‘incredible momentum’ for 2022 Standard

Construction of what will be the UK’s longest railway bridge has taken a step forward as the casting of the first of 56 concrete piers has been completed. ianVisits

Thousands of railway workers spending Christmas working on ‘massive’ rail upgrades ITV

Southern Railway suspends services into Victoria Station until 10th January ianVisits

DLR

Improved links between Shadwell Overground and DLR proposed ianVisits

Miscellaneous

Students walk 110 London Underground stops to fundraise for homelessness charities SW Londoner

Labour is stepping up the fight to save London’s transport lifeline in 2022 Labour List

A woman from Eastbourne was left overwhelmed with joy after her partner got down on one knee in a surprise proposal at London Victoria station, with a little help from Southern Trains. ITV

Pandemic London: How have the city’s travel habits changed? OnLondon

A review of schemes to build over London’s railway tracks WSP

Inside TfL’s lost property office: Urns full of ashes, 15,615 phones and a double mattress Metro

Fundraiser runs between over 250 London Underground stations to raise cash for cancer charity Scottish Sun

Why pandemic must not pause rail investment Politics

And finally: Low on passengers, low on memory: A bad day on the London Undergound The Register

The image above is from Dec 2017: TfL publishes the Elizabeth line Design Idiom