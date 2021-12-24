A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

The southern Bakerloo line extension will not go ahead, Sadiq Khan has warned. Southwark News

Moment man got stuck between a Tube train and the platform at west London Underground station after starting a fight with passengers Daily Mail

The company rolling out mobile phone coverage on the London Underground has signed its first two commercial contracts, with Three and EE. ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Armourer’s Court: Woolwich’s tallest building set to crown its Crossrail station 853

Mainline / Overground

Rail services across the country are being cancelled in the run-up to Christmas as rising numbers of staff fall ill with Covid. BBC News

Work to upgrade Crawley railway station is underway Planet Radio

Families ‘clobbered’ by cost of travelling home for Christmas, says Labour Mirror

Miscellaneous

Tfl worker faces jail for assaulting injured woman he found on Tube station CourtNews (£)

Heidi Alexander: Blow for Sadiq Khan as main transport aide quits City Hall Standard

The unbuilt plans for large hotels above South Kensington’s tube station ianVisits

TfL loses its lustre as Sadiq Khan’s battle for cash goes to extra time The Times (£)

It’s time to put away the toy trains and thrash out a deal for Transport for London CityAM

Runner completes mammoth journey between every Tube stop before finishing in Essex Essex Live

And finally: The six-year-old Tube buff who has visited all 272 stations on what drives his love of transport ITV

The image above is from Dec 2014: A history of pubs on the London Underground