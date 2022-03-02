TfL is again warning that most London Underground lines and many stations will be closed tomorrow (Thur 3rd March) as the second large scale RMT strike takes place.

The strike will last all day Thursday and TfL is also warning that if any tube services can run on Thursday, they will not continue into the evening and all journeys will need to be completed by 6:30pm. The tube strike is also expected to seriously affect tube services during the Friday morning rush-hour as services recover.

During the tube strike, other TfL services will run but are likely to be significantly busier, and some stations served by London Overground may open later than usual. As a result, TfL is recommending that Londoners whose journeys rely on Tube connections to work from home if they can, consider different modes and allow extra time for essential journeys.

This action is part of a dispute over pensions, jobs and conditions but comes despite the fact no proposals have been tabled on pensions or terms and conditions, and nobody has lost or will lose their jobs because of the proposals TfL has set out. TfL has met the RMT three times in the last two weeks, but no progress was made on avoiding the strike action.

TfL said that it will be providing an enhanced bus service where possible, but roads are going to be busier, so buses will be slower than usual, so customers in central London are advised to walk or cycle for all or part of their journeys where possible. The cycle hire scheme will have more staff moving bikes around. Unsurprisingly, during Tuesday’s tube strike, more customers used Santander Cycles than on any other day so far this year.

Andy Lord, TfL’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “It’s highly unlikely there will be an Underground service running during the strike action and, if any service is provided, it will not continue into the evening. Services will also be severely impacted until mid-morning on Friday 4 March because of a number of factors including the placement of drivers and trains following a day without service.”