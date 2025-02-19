London’s Public Art: Recalling – Revealing – Remaining

A slab of carved stone can be found just around the corner from Bond Street, as a work of public art that was added to a newish office block in 2006.

The office block dates from 2003, replacing 1960s predecessor, and as it usual with redevelopments of this sort, Westminster Council expects some sort of public art to be provided.

Usually, the art proposal would be something that is designed to complement the building. This time, it seems that might not have been the case, as the planning approval for the office block in 2003 did say that it was “disappointing that there has not been collaboration between architect and artist from an early stage. Nevertheless the proposal is considered acceptable in principle”

That’s probably why it looks more like something added to fill a space than as a stand-alone work of art.

Nonetheless, it has a certain abstract appeal — and reminds me strongly of the concrete art by William Mitchell that you can find dotted around the city. Except in this case, the art is by the Icelandic artist Guðrún Sigríður Haraldsdottir and made from Portland stone rather than concrete.

Called “Recalling – Revealing – Remaining”, the art is said to be inspired by the street plan and the new office block’s facade. It’s said to appear as an archaeological investigation as layers of the facade are exposed by the excavation. The street layout is apparently reflected in the rectilinear layout of Georgian streets and the odd angles formed in street patterns by ancient land ownerships.

According to the small sign next to it, the glass canopy above the door also casts a shadow, aligning “different levels and plan forms of the site’s evolution through history, searching for the relationship between past and present time.”

Um, ok.

More understandable once explained in the small print, but not that obvious at first glance, is that the stone slab is supposed to look as if it’s a solid door that could be slid in front of the glass doors when the office is closed.

Really easy to miss though, and this is the “hidden in plain sight” joy of the artwork is that the building address, 20 Grafton Street” is included in the stone sculpture. Look for the name running vertically on the side — really obvious once pointed out, but so very easy to overlook otherwise.