London’s Public Art: Head of Oscar Wilde, SW3

In 1998, Sir Eduardo Paolozzi was commissioned to produce a large sculpture of Oscar Wilde for Chelsea, and in 2024, it’s finally been delivered.

The lengthy delay was partly because of the artist’s death in 2005, and various other priorities got in the way. However, to coincide with Paolozzi’s centenary and Wilde’s 170th birthday, a postumous casting of the model created for the sculpture was commissioned, and the artwork is now, at very long last, on public display.

The location, on a former graveyard, caused a few problems but was chosen because it’s close to where Oscar Wilde lived for much of his life.

The Head of Oscar Wilde was cast at the Pangolin Foundry, Paolozzi’s original choice, with the creation process overseen by one of Paolozzi’s past assistants. As an artwork, it’s fair to say that it’s well, very Paolozzi – with his classic design of a person being sliced into with thick slabs that bisect the face and break it up.

Dotted around the base is a long freeze of lettering, which I will admit to being unable to extract any meaning from. They are probably an anagram of something, but the nearby explanatory sign doesn’t explain that aspect of the sculpture.

However, after a very long gestation, Oscar Wilde’s head has finally landed in Chelsea – in Dovehouse Green on the King’s Road.

The sculpture was funded through s106 development monies from the area and NCIL.