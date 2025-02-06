London’s Pocket Parks: Woodhouse Park, NW6

This is a pocket park built out of post-war clearances of Kilburn’s Victorian terraced housing, but it also got somewhat larger recently as part of a local area redevelopment.

When the old houses were cleared and replaced with tall blocks of flats, a small park was created and at the northern end was a smallish — by the standards of what was around it — block of flats called Wood House. At the time, the park was fairly unexciting lawn with trees and a small low rise brick wall around the edges.

What changed was a major redevelopment of the area, with many of the older low-rise blocks demolished and replaced with larger blocks of flats. Part of the offset was that the pocket park would get a little bit larger.

The new park, designed by Erect Architecture, provides a mix of replacement lawn, a play area, concrete seating, a “stage” and new paths. Renamed the Woodhouse Urban Park, the £475,000 revamped park opened on 7th May 2016.

Part of the cost was attributed to the discovery of lead-contaminated soil, which needed to be removed.

The old low brick wall was replaced with a metal railing, and where the old park had been pretty much open all around, this one has bedding plants around the sides with defined gateways into the park.

A nice touch is the use of wooden shuttering in the concrete paving around the benches, which gives the Woodhouse Park a bit of concrete wood. Away from the lawn, where the play areas have been installed, there’s fake grass, which normally is ghastly but is less yeuky than rubberised flooring in a play area.

Although the park only opened in 2016, it does seem to be showing its age a bit now. Even accepting it’s winter, the lawn has seen better days, and the concrete needs a deep clean to restore its sharp looks.

However, it’s not the only park in the area, with several nearby of the older parks that were created when the Victorian terraces were replaced with council blocks. It is, however, despite its current condition, the most interesting to look at.